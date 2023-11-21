Telangana polls: Shah attacks rivals, vows to end Muslim reservation

With ten days left for Telangana Assembly polls, the political campaigning in the state has intensified as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked Congress, BRS and AIMIM for encouraging the dynasty politics.

Amit Shah in an election rally in Telangana's Jagital said that four per cent reservation to the Muslims will be done away with.

"We will do away with the four per cent reservation for Muslims and we will give those to SCs. OBCs, and STs," Amit Shah said while campaigning at Telangana's Jagtial on Monday.

Shah also announced reservations for the Madiga community in Telangana under the SC category."We have decided that the Madiga community will get vertical quota in reservation under the SC category," he said.

Shah charged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, does not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day fearing All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking about the newly constituted Turmeric Board, the Union Minister said, "The Prime Minister has announced the Turmeric Board from here. Now turmeric farmers will get the right price for their produce but we will also form the Rs 200 crore centre for research on its medical value.

Amit Shah also held a roadshow in Rangareddy district.

"KCR did not form the Turmeric Board despite staying in power for years. The state could have formed this as well," he added.

Shah also announced the revival of three sugar factories, process maize and form ethanol blending factories in the state, a 500-bed hospital for beedi workers in Nizamabad and an NRI Ministry for NRIs in Telangana.

Amit Shah further slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the AIMIM and the Congress over 'dynastic politics' and called them 2G, 3G and 4G parties respectively.

"BRS, Majlis and Congress are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. 2G means KCR and KTR. 3G means Owaisi' grandfather, his father and Owaisi. 4G means Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul. Where is your place in it?" Amit Shah said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievement in the central government, Shah said, "PM Modi has taken India's tiranga aboard the Chandrayaan and taken it to the moon. Modi has built the new Parliament. Modi has organised the G20 summit and raised India's stature throughout the world. Modi has taken India's economic size from 11th rank to fifth."

Amit Shah also promised free trips to Ayodhya once the BJP comes to power in the state."You are all invited to have a darshan on Ram Lalla at Ayodhya. We will pay for your trip in turns if you vote the BJP to power," he said adding that both the Congress and the BRS have opposed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Shah in another rally further explained the nomenclature and said 2G means two-generation, which is KCR and his son KT Rama Rao.

"While 3G means three generation, which is the party of Asaduddin Owaisi and 4G is the Congress party with four generations which is Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."KCR, Owaisi's party (AIMIM) and Congress are dynastic parties. These three parties are 2G, 3G and 4G," Shah said.

"2G means two-generation KCR and KTR. 3G means three-generation, which is the party of Owaisi and 4G is the Congress party, that is Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Shah said."KCR has promised a polytechnic college in Jangaon which is not been fulfilled and his MLAs are busy with land grabbing," Shah added.

Shah further said, "Countries first Home Minister made Telangana free from Razakars and Nizam's but KCR refused to celebrate ''Telangana Vimochana Dinam' (Telangana Liberation Day) fearing Owaisi."

Meanwhile, BSP candidate Pushpithalaya, who belongs to the transgender community and is contesting from Warangal East constituency in Telangana, campaigned on Monday and sought support from people for the November 30 assembly polls.

Pushpithalaya also thanked party supremo Mayawati for fielding her in the polls."The BSP gave me the MLA ticket. Our community is happy, and I'm very happy. The transgender community is also working with BSP," she said.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi participated in door-to-door election campaigning in the Nampally Assembly constituency in Hyderabad days ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

Asaduddin Owaisi met the locals in the Nampally Assembly constituency and appealed to the people to vote for the party.

Launching a no-hold-bar attack on the Congress and the BJP, Owaisi said that both parties are built on the politics of hate. The AIMIM Supremo also claimed that the Congress MP in Telangana work on the orders of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and alleged it to be the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said, "Congress MPs in Telangana are of the RSS, whose remote control is with Mohan Bhagwat. The BJP has been in power for the last nine and a half years. They have weakened the economy, destroyed small businesses, and failed to provide jobs". Owaisi further said that it won't let the RSS come into the state of Telangana."

It is our hard work of 65 years that is reflected here. Neither the Congress nor the BJP will benefit here. Both the Congress and BJP's politics are built upon hate", he added. Further speaking on the uniform civil code promised by the BJP in its election manifesto for Telangana, Owaisi said, "UCC is not required in this country; what is much needed is freedom of speech and expression, wherein people will not be targeted for wearing the clothes they wear because of the religion they belong to," AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that Owaisi is just cutting out the votes of the Congress to make the contest easy for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."Asaduddin Owaisi is known for cutting votes. The entire country knows this. He takes bribes from the BJP.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy and called him a "puppet of the RSS".

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.