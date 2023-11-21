Sensex (-0.21%)
Can't afford to have Congress or BJP come to power in Telangana: Owaisi

Launching a no-hold-bar attack on the Congress and the BJP, Owaisi said that both parties are built on the politics of hate

Owaisi, owaisi in lok sabha

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday asserted that Telangana cannot afford to have the Congress or the BJP come to power, adding that if they come to power.
"There is a conspiracy hatched by the Congress and the BJP to ensure that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) succeeds in its plans of spreading itself and finding power in Telangana. We cannot afford to have the Congress or the BJP come to power," Owaisi said in Nampally.
This comes after the BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Telangana and to officially mark September 17 as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' in its Telangana election manifesto. He also alleged that the Congress is working together with the BJP.
"To prevent the BJP from doing this, it must be defeated in Goshamahal, Nirmal, Mudhole, Nizamabad Urban, Huzurabad, Korutla, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, and Amberpet. The Congress is working together with the BJP in these constituencies, and if minority votes are split in these constituencies, then the RSS will win. It is my life's mission to stop the spread of the RSS. Please save your vote and use it properly," he added.
Launching a no-hold-bar attack on the Congress and the BJP, Owaisi said that both parties are built on the politics of hate.
"Congress MP's in Telangana are of the RSS, whose remote control is with Mohan Bhagwat. The BJP has been in power for the last nine and a half years. They have weakened the economy, destroyed small businesses, and failed to provide jobs". Owaisi further said that it won't let the RSS come into the state of Telangana.
He further launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for saying AIMIM was not contesting from all seats in the state.
"On one hand, her brother Rahul says we take money and contest. On the other hand, his sister says we are not contesting enough. Someone should tell them that Asaduddin is not an idiot and should plan better if they want to take on Asad and Mamu (KCR)," he added.
He further urged the people of Telangana to vote for his party.
Earlier on Monday, the AIMIM chief participated in door-to-door election campaigning in the Nampally Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, days ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

The assembly election in Telangana is a three-wheeled contest between the ruling BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress.
Political heat is high in Telangana as the state will undergo assembly elections on November 30, and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asaduddin Owaisi Telangana Assembly elections BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon