Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses CM KCR of appeasement

Bandi Kumar Sanjay blamed the BRS President for making the Rajak community jobless by providing 250 units of free electricity supply for Muslim dhobis and laundry shops in the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for appeasement, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported. The BJP leader blamed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President for making the Rajak community jobless by providing 250 units of free electricity supply for Muslim dhobis and laundry shops in the state.

Bandi Sanjaya Kumar was cited as saying in the report, "I condemn the state government's decision to supply 250 units of free power to Muslim dhobi ghats and laundry shops. Following the government's decision, the Rajaks will lose their jobs and end up on the streets."

The BJP leader said that several laundry shops have been affected by KCR's decision to give free electricity to Muslim dhobis. Kumar said that the provision to provide free power to Muslim dhobis has ruined the career of the Rajak community. This has been done to make AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi happy, Kumar was cited as saying in the DC report.

He said that Telangana CM has become a new Nizam with religious madness. He wants to secure the votes of certain sections of the society and his arrogance is damaging the caste-based professions of the people belonging to backward castes, Kumar stated.

Earlier, Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a fool of the unemployed youth in the country. He lamented at the BJP for making false promises to deliver twenty million jobs yearly. He said, "The Prime Minister, who failed to provide jobs to youth, took decisions to privatise public utilities by creating confusion among government employees on job security. Interestingly, Union minister and BJP state chief G. Kishan Reddy stages protest seeking jobs for youth in Telangana."

As Telangana prepares for assembly elections, Congress has also upped its ante by maintaining its push behind the BJP-BRS partnership. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that BRS is the B-team of the BJP.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

