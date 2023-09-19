Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that just like the Congress kept the promise of granting statehood to Telangana, it will honour all the promises made to the people of Telangana, Deccan Chronicle (DC) reported. The former Congress President added that his party is not only fighting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) but also the BJP and AIMIM.

Targeting BRS, BJP, and AIMIM, the Wayanad MP said, "All three of them have held their meetings in Hyderabad to deny us space. These parties project themselves as separate entities but work in tandem." He added that BRS has always stood beside the BJP in the parliament and supported all their bills. He highlighted that BRS supported the BJP on the three farm laws, demonetisation, GST, and Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections.

Rahul Gandhi promised that people who contributed towards Telangana's statehood would be given 250 square feet of Indiramma houses. All homeless will be provided with homes, the leader said.

Earlier, Congress promised to give LPG cylinders for Rs 500 under the Indiramma Gruha scheme. Farmers will have a loan waiver of Rs two lakh. Vacancies in government jobs will be filled within a year, Congress promised.

Congress said it will give Rs 4,000 as a pension to the elderly, widows, and the physically challenged.

BJP's response to Congress' promises