Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana election: Public trusts PM's poll promises, says OBC Morcha head

Telangana election: Public trusts PM's poll promises, says OBC Morcha head

Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha National President K Laxman made remarks on Saturday after the release of BJP's manifesto by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

ANI
Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30. | Representative image (Photo: Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reacting to the BJP's manifesto for the Telangana assembly elections 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha National President K Laxman said on Saturday that this manifesto is backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee, due to which people have faith in this.

"This manifesto, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stands on the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is a huge difference between the manifestos of the BJP and Congress. When we tell (people) that this manifesto is the guarantee of PM Modi, people place their faith in it because Congress' five guarantees in Karnataka were a completely failed experiment," said Laxman.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He further alleged that Congress was not able to deliver on any of the guarantees it had given in Karnataka, whether it be employment, unemployment allowance, free travel for women, or 200 units of electricity.

"They are not able to provide electricity for more than 3-4 hours," he claimed.

Further lashing out at Congress, Laxman alleged that Congress is not able to provide salaries to the workers in Karnataka.

"This was a completely failed experiment, so people can't trust them coming to Telangana with six guarantees as the only guarantee they can provide is corruption. Congress can only give corruption, nepotism, and appeasement, but the 25 issues that we have mentioned in the manifesto under PM Modi's guarantee, relate to the entire Telangana," the BJP OBC Morcha National President said.

He further exuded confidence in the people of Telangana having complete trust in BJP's manifesto.

He also drew out a comparison between BJP and non-BJP governments, saying, "When prices of petrol and diesel increased, not even a single non-BJP government came forward to help out the common people but prices were reduced by Rs 15 in Uttar Pradesh and Rs 5-10 were reduced in other BJP-governed states as well."

Earlier, on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP manifesto in Hyderabad and said that the assurances made in the manifesto are 'PM Modi's guarantee' to the public.

"This manifesto is PM Modi's guarantee to Telangana. When Atal Ji was PM, three states were formed, and no violence happened. Congress always rejected the statehood demand of Telangana and for their own poll benefits, they formed Telangana in a rush. They were never in support of Telangana," Amit Shah said.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30, and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

Also Read

Telangana polls: PM Modi is our Brahmastra, says chief of BJP's OBC Morcha

Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Arunachal BJP to undergo reshuffle

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

BJP core group likely to meet today to chart out strategies for state polls

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Reservations all over India, you have to give: Cong leader on BJP manifesto

Telangana polls: BJP releases manifesto, calls promises as 'PM's guarantee'

Telangana Assembly polls: Jobs, farmers and finances in Congress manifesto

Congress launches election manifesto in Telangana, promises six guarantees

Telangana elections LIVE: Cong President Kharge launches election manifesto

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiTelanganaBharatiya Janata PartyBJPState assembly polls

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story