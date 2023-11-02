Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana elections: BJP CEC releases third list with 35 candidates

Telangana elections: BJP CEC releases third list with 35 candidates

The names have been approved by the Central Election Committee which BJP President J P Nadda headed on Wednesday

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Central Election Commission has released the names of 35 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. Earlier, the party announced 52 candidates for the elections in one go on October 22 and another single name in the second instance.

The names have been approved by the Central Election Committee, which BJP President J P Nadda headed on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, The Hindu reported.

The latest list contains 14 candidates that belong to the Backward Classes, 11 are from the Reddys, five are SCs, and three are STs. There is one candidate each from Brahmin and Velama communities, The Hindu report said.

Prominent names that featured i the latest list of candidates include state vice president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar from Uppal, former ministers Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar, Krishna Yadav from Amberpet, Chittaranjan Das from Jadcherla, P Babu Mohan from Andole and K S Ratnam from Chevella.

Other candidates include V Raghunath from Mancherial, Ajmeera Athmaram Naik from Asifabad, V Mohan Reddy from Bodhan, E. Laxminarayana from Banswada, Dinesh K from Nizamabad Rural, C Sunil Reddy from Manthani, P Vijay Kumar Medak, J. Sangappa from Narayanakhed.

Jalandhar Reddy from Makthal, D Satish Madiga from Achampet -(SC), A Babaiah from Shadnagar, K Lalu Naik from Deverakonda – (ST), Ch Srilatha Reddy from Huzurnagar, M Srinivas Goud from Nalgonda, P Srinivas from Alair, P Kali Prasad Rao from Parkal, P Balraju from Pinapaka- (ST), N Ravikumar from Palair, and Ramalingeswara Rao from Sathupalli- (SC).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.

Also Read

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR

Cong president Kharge targets Telangana CM KCR, PM Modi over false promises

KCR can't get votes without distributing money and liquor: TPCC Chief

All states are facing power cuts but Telangana: BRS leader Harish Rao

Parties in Telangana highlight women-centric schemes to woo female voters

Telangana elections: Disappointed ex-MLA of BRS, Cong leaders join BJP

Telangana elections: BRS is going to form govt, there is no doubt, says KCR

Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR

Don't waste your vote, your future is at stake: KCR to Telangana youth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiBS Web ReportsAssembly electionsKCRk chandrasekhar raoK T Rama Rao

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story