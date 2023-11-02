Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana elections: Disappointed ex-MLA of BRS, Cong leaders join BJP

Telangana elections: Disappointed ex-MLA of BRS, Cong leaders join BJP

Congress leader Kishan Reddy and Bapu Rao, who is an MLA from Boath joined the BJP in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As the Telangana Assembly elections approach closer, leaders in the state are switching parties to suit their politics. The latest are BRS MLA Rathod Bapu Rao and Congress leader Chalamala Krishna Reddy, who have decided to join the BJP less than a month before the elections. Telangana goes to elections on November 30.

Congress leader Kishan Reddy and Bapu Rao, who is a MLA from Boath, along with some other leaders from the Yellareddy constituency, joined the party in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday, a PTI report said.

"After the induction called on Hon'ble HM Shri AmitShah ji. These joinings will further strengthen the party in respective constituencies," state BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on "X" on Thursday.

Earlier, Bapu Rao was denied a ticket by the ruling BRS to contest the November 30 assembly polls, while Krishna Reddy was a Congress ticket aspirant in the Munugode assembly constituency. However, Congress has declared former MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy as its candidate from Munugode. The two leaders were disappointed because of not getting party tickets and thus, decided to switch to the BJP.

Raj Gopal Reddy had recently quit the BJP and returned to the Congress fold. His resignation from Congress led to a by-poll in Munugode last year.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.

Also Read

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana Cong awaiting BRS, BJP leaders to join; full list likely on Oct 9

Telangana elections: BRS is going to form govt, there is no doubt, says KCR

Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR

Don't waste your vote, your future is at stake: KCR to Telangana youth

Projects built by Congress continue to serve Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiBS Web ReportsTRS leadersanti-defection lawIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story