250,000 staff to work for T'gana polls, seizures stand at Rs 709 cr: EC

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said out of 1,68,612 postal ballots issued, 96,526 have been polled till November 26

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
More than 2.5 lakh staff will be engaged in poll duties for the November 30 Telangana assembly polls, Chief Electoral officer Vikas Raj has said.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said out of 1,68,612 postal ballots issued, 96,526 have been polled till November 26.
"Almost definitely not less than 2.5 lakh people will be making this (poll) arrangement. When it comes to police, 45,000 Telangana police will be deployed. A total of 23,500 Home Guards were sought from neighbouring states. They are expected in a day or two," he said.
The EC will also deploy 3,000 personnel from other uniformed services in Telangana, 50 companies of Telangana State Special Police and 375 companies of Central forces will be manning the security arrangement, Raj said.
The official further said as many as 26,660 voters exercised their franchise through the "Home Voting" facility.
Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor, freebies, among others, all worth over Rs 709 crore in poll-bound Telangana, ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assembly elections Telangana Assembly Telangana Election Commission

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

Business Standard
