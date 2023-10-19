Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi doesn't need to worry, says K Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Chief Minister KCR's daughter K Kavitha attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming that Telangana is on the top when it comes to per capita income in the country, an ANI report said.

K Kavitha advised the Wayanad MP on a day when he is campaigning in the poll-bound state. "Rahul Gandhi does not need to worry about the people of Telangana." She further said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was being misguided.

"He accused the Telangana government of corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in a couple of projects. The scriptwriters are misguiding him...We know how to run our state by ourselves. We are the number one state in the country - in terms of per capita income, of paddy production and irrigation project...," she told ANI during poll rally in Nizamabad on Thursday.

"You dreamed of a Telangana where its people would govern, but in the last ten years, your CM, KCR, distanced himself from the people, and only his family is ruling the state, shattering your dream. Telangana has the highest corruption in India, which adversely affects the youth and women of Telangana" Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants the BRS to win the state elections. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has been saying that the BRS and the BJP are working together in the state.

"BJP, BRS, and MIM are collaborating, with all these parties attacking Congress. BJP is filing cases against opposition parties to silence their voices, yet there are no cases against KCR. The absence of CBI and ED cases against CM KCR raises questions" he said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

