Telangana was first to give potable water connection to all residents: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Telangana IT minister, K T Rama Rao said that Telangana has become the first state in independent India to have launched a project called 'Mission Bhagiratha' to provide a potable water connection to every home, a PTI report said.

The minister took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted on the social media platform that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre had taken inspiration from Telangana's project and launched its "Har Ghar Jal" programme a few years later.

"Telangana is the first state in independent India to have launched a project called "Mission Bhagiratha" to provide a potable water connection to every home, thanks to our Hon'ble CM KCR's visionary leadership," he said.

"Inspired by Telangana's success, Govt of India has launched 'Har Ghar Jal' a few years later. What #Telangana does today, the rest of India follows tomorrow, Rama Rao added.

Under Mission Bhagiratha, it was conceived to provide 100 litres per capita per day (LPCD) treated and piped water to every household in rural areas, 135 LPCD in municipalities and 150 LPCD in municipal corporations, according to a state government website, the PTI report said.

