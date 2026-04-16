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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,55,360; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,70,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,55,360; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,70,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,410

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,510 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,70,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,410. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,56,230 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,510.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,410, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,210 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,560. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,70,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,75,100.
 
US gold prices rose on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar, while investors weighed growing optimism over a potential US-Iran deal to end the war that has pushed up energy prices and fuelled fears of higher inflation.
 
Spot gold rose 0.9 per cent to 4,830.66 per ounce by 0103GMT. US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.6 per cent to $4,852.40.
 
Spot silver rose 1.4 per cent to $80.17 per ounce, platinum gained 1.2 per cent to $2,134.55, and palladium was up 1.1 per cent at $1,590.14.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

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