Kingfa Science, Quality Power among top stocks to buy today; check targets

Stocks to Buy today: April 16 Recommendations by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is showing a strong bullish breakout above a key resistance zone and descending trendline, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock is trading above important moving averages, which are now acting as dynamic support levels and turning upward. The formation of higher highs and higher lows suggests strengthening price structure and sustained buying interest. Additionally, the breakout is supported by increased volumes, reflecting accumulation. RSI has moved into the bullish zone, indicating strong momentum.

Buy range: ₹4,705

Stop-loss: ₹4,300

Target: ₹5,450

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has delivered a strong breakout above a key descending trendline and horizontal resistance, signaling a clear shift from consolidation to a bullish trend. The stock is trading above all major moving averages, which are now turning upward and acting as strong dynamic support levels. The sharp price expansion backed by increased volumes indicates strong participation. Additionally, the formation of higher highs and higher lows confirms trend strength,while RSI moving into the bullish zone reflects strong momentum.

Buy range: ₹1,123

Stop-loss: ₹990

Target: ₹1,350

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd

Quality Power Electrical Equipments is exhibiting a strong bullish breakout above a key resistance zone, indicating a continuation of the upward trend. The stock is trading well above its key moving averages, which are aligned positively and acting as dynamic support. The recent sharp price expansion suggests strong buying interest supported by rising volumes. Additionally, the formation of higher highs and higher lows confirms a robust bullish structure. RSI is trending in the overbought zone, reflecting strong momentum and sustained strength.

Buy range: ₹1,108

Stop-loss: ₹993

Target: ₹1,334 (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)