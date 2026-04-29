West Bengal polls: BJP alleges party's button 'blocked by tape' on EVMs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the BJP at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during the ongoing phase two of Assembly polling.

He claimed that in multiple booths, the BJP option was allegedly blocked using tape, calling it the "Diamond Harbour Model" and demanding a repoll in the affected areas.

In a post on X, Malviya wrote, "This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called "Diamond Harbour Model," the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat."

The BJP leader has demanded an immediate repoll in affected booths in Falta, while also claiming that booth 189 is also facing similar problems. "We demand an immediate repoll in all affected booths in Falta where such incidents have occurred. Details of a couple of such booths, along with evidence, are provided below: Falta 144 Part 170 Room No. 2 - Harindanga High School Booth 189 is also compromised in a similar manner along with several others," the post read. Replying to the allegations, the Election Commission has assured of a repoll if the allegations are proven true. "If any irregularities or if reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," said the West Bengal Election Commissioner.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee, levelled allegations against central forces and poll authorities. She claimed irregularities and asserted that "new people" brought in were "doing whatever they want" during the ongoing voting process. Speaking to the reporters, CM Banerjee said, "CRPF... There is a court order, but they are saying they will not obey it. We have issued a contempt of court notice, yet so many observers have come from outside. Whatever the BJP says, they are doing. Just look around, all our posters have been removed." "Is this how polls take place? Votes will be cast by voters, not by the police or security forces. Some new people have recently been brought in, and they are doing whatever they want. They are doing terrorism," she said.