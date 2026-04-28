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EC directs police to take action over objectionable post targeting WB CM

TMC had claimed that a 'self-proclaimed right-wing nationalist from UP and a BJP supporter had made the 'vile, insulting, filthy, and highly objectionable caricature of Mamata Banerjee' on social medi

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An EC official said necessary directions have been issued to the police to ensure prompt action
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 7:27 AM IST
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The Election Commission on Monday directed the police to take stern action over an objectionable social media post, allegedly targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials said.

Sharing a screenshot of the objectionable post, the TMC had claimed on Sunday night that a "self-proclaimed 'right-wing nationalist' from UP and a BJP supporter" had made the "vile, insulting, filthy, and highly objectionable caricature of Hon'ble Mamata Banerjee" on social media.

It said the post was taken down following a formal complaint.

An EC official said necessary directions have been issued to the police to ensure prompt action.

"We have taken serious note of it and instructed the police to initiate immediate action. The matter was brought to our attention, and necessary directions have been issued to ensure action," he said.

Meanwhile, TMC member Nilanjan Das lodged a complaint with the cybercrime unit of the Bidhannagar Police regarding the matter.

Police said an investigation was started, and the social media account on which the post was made is being thoroughly examined.

West Bengal will vote for 142 seats in the second phase on Wednesday, while the first round of polling was held on April 23. The votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection Commission

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 7:27 AM IST

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