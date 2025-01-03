Bigg Boss Week 13: Eisha faces eviction, Sonu Sood likely to visit House

Bigg Boss Week 13 Eviction: This week a lot of drama happened within the house due to two reasons: nominations and family members of the contestants entering the house.

Avinash Mishra's behaviour was questioned by Chahat Pandey’s mother and Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly.

This week several contestants are being nominated, which include Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey.

Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar were saved from eviction as they completed the nomination task. Chum Darang was also saved as she is 'Time God,' sending all three directly to Week 14.

Bigg Boss Week 13 Nomiation for Eviction

According to bigg-boss-vote.com , Rajat Dalal got the highest votes (24,195), followed by Vivian Dsena (19,314). The third spot is grabbed by Shrutika Arjun (8,977). Chahat Pandey is currently in the fourth position with 6,070 votes and Kashish received 4,646 votes.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh are struggling with the least votes, 4,492 and 4,195, respectively. If the current trend continues, Eisha might get eliminated ahead of the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 18 Expected Eviction as Per Percentage (Week 13)

Rajat – 34% (24,195 Votes)

Vivian – 27% (19,314 Votes)

Shrutika – 12% (8,977 Votes)

Chahat – 8% (6,070 Votes)

Kashish – 6% (4,646 Votes)

Avinash – 6% (4,492 Votes)

Eisha – 6% (4,195 Votes)

Total Votes: 71,889

Sonu Sood appears to promote Fateh

According to reports, this week Sonu Sood might appear for the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, to promote his upcoming movie Fateh. Apart from him, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will also appear as guests on the show for their upcoming movie Game Changer.

The show will premiere on ColorsTV and can be live streamed on JioCinema.