Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun's movie surpasses Baahubali 2

Allu Arjun-starrer ' Pushpa 2: The Rule ' has outcompeted S.S. Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' at the global box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

Pushpa 2 is inches away from entering the 1800 crore club, with its current earnings at Rs 1,799 crore across the world at the end of Day 29.

The domestic net collection of the movie is Rs 1,189.85 crore. It had a significant collection in its opening week when it minted 725.8 crore followed by Rs Rs 264.8 crore nett in its second week. The movie continued to dominate, collecting Rs 128.6 crore net in the third week as well.

The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 is the front-runner as the movie with Rs 778.4 crore net driving a substantial chunk of the overall revenue. The Telugu version minted Rs 331.81 crore net and the collective collection went to Rs Rs 79.64 crore net.

Pushpa 2 is based on a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood business and faces problems due to strict police curbs. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bhardwaj in key roles.

Pushpa 1 worldwide collection

The first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021 and has actually set the stage for Pushpa 2. The first part minted Rs 350.0 crore worldwide despite the pandemic gloom.

This film introduced the magnetic allure of Allu Arjun through Pushpa Raj who played a major role in paving his path in Indian cinema. This movie, Pushpa 2, exceeded all expectations and performed remarkably well.

Pushpa 2 competes with Mufasa

Pushpa 2 dominated the box office despite competition from Varun Dhawan's Baby John and Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Baby John struggled at the box office and managed to mint only Rs 36.40 crore nett after 9 days of its release in the domestic market. Mufasa: The Lion King competed to an extent that mined Rs 124.6 crore net in India.