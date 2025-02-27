Aashram season 3: Prakash Jha praises Bobby Deol's performance and more

Aashram, Bobby Deol's most popular and highly successful series, is gearing up for its much-anticipated next chapter. The "Animal" star will once again step into the enigmatic role of Baba Nirala, a character that has captivated audiences since the show's inception.

After the overwhelming success of the first part of Aashram Season 3, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of its thrilling second installment, which is set to release soon. Expectations are sky-high as the series promises to delve deeper into its gripping storyline and intense drama.

For those who are unaware, Baba Nirala and Pammi Pehelwan will be the focus of the second half of Season 3. Additionally, it appears that one of Baba Nirala's closest associates will now turn against him.

Bobby Deol's portrayal as Baba Nirala in the latest installment of the series has received a lot of appreciation from Aashram director Prakash Jha. Apart from it, here's all you need to know about what to expect, when and where to watch and more.

Prakash Jha praises Bobby Deol’s performance on Aashram season 3

Ashram's director Prakash Jha in a recent conversation with ANI said, “Bobby really worked hard. He has the capacity to play this role and that is why I thought to cast him. I needed a face that appealed to everyone, and hats off to him; he worked really hard on his character, on the language and understanding of the role. I said on the first day, don't watch any baba’s videos, believe that you are your own baba".

He further shared, “Every season of ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ peels another layer of Baba Nirala’s dark story! The new episodes mark a critical turning point—where the foundations begin to crack, the rules of the game are rewritten, and no one’s safe. It’s a gripping saga of deep-rooted conflicts, betrayal, and relentless pursuit of power that will keep audiences hooked till the very end".

Aashram season 3 part 2: Trailer talk

Baba Nirala will once more be shown trapping individuals in the trap of blind devotion, according to the trailer for Aashram 3 Part 2. Simultaneously, Pammi will be looking for revenge after her rape and insult, and what is unique is that she will be seen shocking Baba with a complete plan this time alongside Bhopa’s unpredictable desire of power.

Aashram season 3 part 2: What to expect?

Bhopa is one of the most powerful characters in the Aashram series. He is a close friend of Baba Nirala, who is crucial to the operation of the ashram. Part 2 of Season 3 would not have Bhopa Swami standing as Baba Nirala's shield, like in all of the prior seasons.

In order to get revenge for the wrong done to her, Pammi would become close to Bhopa and collaborate with him to undermine the ashram's basis. It is now obvious that this section will be more engaging and will heighten the sense of retaliation.

Aashram season 3 part 2: When and where to watch?

In Prakash Jha's Ashram 3 Part 2 series, Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar will play the lead roles. In addition, prominent roles will be played by actors Chandan Roy, Tridha Choudhary, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajiv Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta. Beginning on February 27, Aashram 3 Part 2 will be accessible on MX Player.