Chhaava box office collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal film mints Rs 19.10 cr

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava continues its strong box office run, setting impressive records across the country. The film maintained its momentum through the second weekend, and on its second Monday, the film added Rs 19.10 crore to its collection, according to Sacnilk.

Chhaava's total box office collection, including the data from day 11, currently totals Rs 417.20 crore. According to reports, on February 24, the historical epic recorded an overall 23.64% Hindi occupancy.

All you need to know about Chhaava box office collection

The movie made an astounding Rs 40 crore on Sunday and Rs 44 crore on its second Saturday. After a spectacular Rs 31 crore net debut on February 14, it made Rs 219.25 crore net in its first week in India. At Rs 37 crore and Rs 48.5 crore, the first weekend's earnings are outstanding. On Mondays, the Hindi version's overall occupancy rate is 20.22% on average, drawing 25.78% of the audience for the evening performances.

But this is not the first significant decline the film has seen. On its first Monday, Chhaava experienced a similar decline of more than 50%. But the film picked up steam again and dominated the box office. According to Sacnilk, Chhaava, which was purportedly produced on a budget of Rs 130 crore, broke even and made Rs 345.07 crore in just 11 days after its release. A film usually has to make twice as much as it costs to produce in order to break even.

On X (previously Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh verified that Chhaava had earned over Rs 100 crore domestically in its second weekend, making it the second Hindi film to do so after Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule and Allu Arjun. Last year, during its second weekend, Pushpa 2's Hindi version made Rs 128 crore in Hindi alone. This year, Chhaava has already surpassed that total with Rs 109.23 crore.

Chhaava: About the film

Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name served as the inspiration for 'Chhaava'. Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the Laxman Utekar-directed movie. Maharani Yesubai, the wife of the Maratha warrior, is portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. Akshaye Khanna, meanwhile, takes Aurangzeb's place. The project also involves the key roles of Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, and Ashutosh Rana.