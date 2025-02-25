Salman Khan's Sikandar set for Eid release with a surprise Sunday premiere

Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film Sikandar is gearing up for a grand Eid release, with excitement reaching new heights as the big day approaches. In a surprising move, reports suggest that the film might break tradition by hitting theaters on a Sunday instead of the usual Friday release—following the successful strategy of Tiger 3.

It is anticipated that this unconventional Sunday release will capitalize on the joyous atmosphere of Eid, enabling the movie to have a longer opening weekend and reach its full box office potential. The film is set to release on March 30, 2025. Apart from Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna is also in the lead role.

Salman Khan's Sikandar: About the film

Sikandar, directed by the talented A.R. Murugadoss, is already generating a massive buzz among fans. Bollywood veteran Murugadoss is well-known for his successful adaptations of Tamil blockbusters, including Holiday (a remake of Thuppakki starring Akshay Kumar) and Ghajini (starring Aamir Khan). His previous work has raised hopes for this movie.

Similar to Tiger 3's release approach, the makers are instead choosing a Sunday release, according to a Pinkvilla report. The pre-Eid element probably had some influence on this decision, which might help the movie become more popular over the holiday season. With advance reservations now available, the situation is becoming more clear, even if early international listings indicated that the date might be tentative. The release date of Sikandar is set for March 30, 2025. Rashmika Mandanna, who has recently achieved widespread success in India, also plays the lead role in Sikandar.

Sikandar: Box office expectation

There are extremely high expectations for the movie at the box office, especially after Tiger 3's poor performance despite its strong start and large fan base. Tiger 3 made over Rs 140 crore in its first week of release, including Rs 41 Cr net on its first Sunday. However, with Salman Khan's star power, Murugadoss' directing prowess, and the well-timed Eid release, Sikandar has the potential to surpass those figures.

Additionally, the movie is anticipated to generate strong pre-sales both domestically and internationally, with little competition in the near future. All eyes are on Sikandar as the release date draws near, and audiences are excitedly anticipating the official announcement and the beginning of early ticket sales. As the movie prepares for its major premiere, the next several weeks will undoubtedly be exciting.

Sikandar advance booking is now open

Sikandar is now open for worldwide advance booking. Bookings in India would take a while, according to reports. The film is expected to draw massive crowds and sell out in multiple locations as soon as bookings open. However, the release of the movie alone would provide us with greater clarity.