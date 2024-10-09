Actor Manasi Parekh in tears while accepting Best Actress National award

Actor Manasi Parekh's outstanding performance as Monghi in the Gujarati film 'Kutch Express' has earned her the prestigious Best Actress National Award. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Actress Nithya Menen, who won the prize for her role in the Tamil movie Thiruchitrambalam, shared it with Parekh. As she accepted the trophy, Parekh was overcome with emotions and broke down, expressing her sincere thanks for the honour. Her portrayal of Monghi in Kutch Express was a pivotal moment, and the recognition demonstrates the effort and commitment she put into making the character come to life. The ensemble cast of the Viral Shah-directed movie also includes Viraf Patell, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safary, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

69th National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh's statement

Emphasising the importance of the award, Manasi stated in an Instagram post, “I completed 20 years as an actor this year, and 16th August 2024 will be a day etched in my mind forever.” Her friends, family, and fans showered Parekh with congratulations after the announcement of her victory, which came as a happy surprise. Actor Anand Tiwari, a friend of hers, was the first to offer his congratulations, and she especially appreciated his support.

In addition to being happy emotions, Parekh's tears at the ceremony also represented the hardships and victories she had faced over the years. “I cried hard and loud. The kind of cry that my character Monghi in #KutchExpress did when she realised her whole life had crumbled,” she said. This powerful statement perfectly captures how deeply she connected with her part and how much fulfilment the award has given her.

Her post further says, “My friend @anandntiwari was the first to send me a message saying, ‘Congratulations on your National award! So proud of you,’ and I literally jumped out of my makeup seat as I was getting ready for the shoot. I couldn’t believe what he said, and suddenly my phone was ringing, flooded with messages from people and the media. I cried. I cried hard and loud.”

70th National Film Awards 2024: Parekh's journey in film industry

Manasi has had a tenacious and passionate career in the film industry. Her versatility and capacity to depict complex emotions on screen are demonstrated by her performance in Kutch Express. Her victory is more significant because the film, which depicts a woman discovering her strength in the face of life's challenges, struck a chord with both viewers and critics. Her dedication to giving her character depth and authenticity is just as much of the reason for the praise and acclaim as her acting abilities.

Parekh is now regarded as one of the top actors in the business because of her National Film Awards award, and she intends to keep giving powerful performances in the future. For Parekh, receiving the National Award is a celebration of her two decades of unwavering commitment to the acting profession rather than just a career accomplishment. She is eager to continue her career and inspire many aspiring performers as she anticipates new projects and chances.

Having won the Best Actress National Award, Parekh has cemented her status as a major player in the Indian film industry, particularly in regional productions. In addition to being a personal triumph, the award also demonstrates Gujarati cinema's increasing national prestige.

'Kutch Express' 2023: About the film

Kutch Express is a 2023 Indian Gujarati-language drama movie directed by Viral Shah. Apart from the lead; the other actors are Viraf Patel, Dharmendra Gohil, Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh are the producers, and Coconut Movies Release is the distributor. Sachin-Jigar is the composer of the music. The film received three honours at the 70th National Film awards, including Best Feature Film Promoting Social, Environmental, and National Values.