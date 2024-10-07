Bigg Boss Season 18: Check complete list of contestants, and some surprises

Salman Khan is ready to host another highly anticipated season of Bigg Boss with theme time 'Time Ka Taandav' offering an exhilarating blend of past, present, and future. The show will go on air on Colors TV and JioCinema offering a glimpse of the luxurious new house.

The winner of this season will take home a substantial amount of Rs 50 lakh on the line, matching the previous amount. Fans are excited to watch the latest season as the complete contestant list is finally out. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Complete contestant list Chaahat Pandey Chaahat Pandey is a renowned television actor who got famous from Hamari Bahu Silk, Durga - Mata Ki Chhaya. Salman Khan teased her because of her long Naagin-inspired long hair and they also talked about her extreme reverence for her mother.

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami, a renowned actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He shared his experience of how he was humiliated by the show's director. Salman Khan hinted that it might have been his fault as well.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra is Chahat's co-star and he rose to fame from shows like Yeh Teri Galiyan and Ishqbaaaz. The actor avoids having any long conversations with the host of the show Salman Khan.

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar received the warmest welcome. She stated that she plans to begin new parts of his life. She starred in movies like Kishen Kanhaiya, Chhoti Bahoo.

Chum Darang

Chum Darang, who hailed from Arunachal Pradesh and has been part of movies like Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi also entered into the Bigg Boss house. She recently hinted that joining the show might be good for her.

Karan Veer Mehra

Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Karan Veer Mehra has also entered the house of Bigg Boss season 18.

Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal, a controversial weightlifter will also be part of the show. He also discussed firing back at CarryMinati for his roast of him. Recently, Dalal was in the headlines for slamming a car into a biker and didn't bother to check on him.

Tajinder Singh Bagga

This season will also feature a politician from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing. The controversial leader serves as the in-charge of Uttarakhand's BJP youth wing.

Gunratan Sadavarte

Gunratan Sadvarte, an advocate, came into the limelight when he was accused by NCP leader Sharad Pawar for inciting an attack. The Maharashtra Bar Council suspended him for practising law for two years.

Eisha Singh

A 17-year-old TV actress Eisha Singh debuted with 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed'. She got her first break in 2016 with the popular show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and she followed it up with Ishq Subhaan Allah and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. She made her debut in movies with Middle Class Love which was released in 2022.

Shrutika Arjun

Another popular actor Shrutika Arjun is also part of the latest season of Bigg Boss. She called herself an obsessed fan of Salman Khan and even cracked a joke stating that she was part of four movies and all were flopped.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Nyrraa M Banerji, who made his debut in acting with a Telugu movie, Aa Okkadu in 2009 is also part of Bigg Boss season 18.

Muskan Bamne

Muskaan Bamne is best known for her role as Pakhi on the popular show Anupamaa.

Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan

Arfeen Khan, Hrithik Roshan's life coach, will also be part of the latest season of Bigg Boss along with his wife Sara Arfeen Khan. According to his official website, he has helped over 6 lakh across the world creating personal and professional transformation.

Hema Sharma aka Viral Bhabhi

Hema Sharma, popularly known as Viral Bhabhi, is a social activist and content creator, known for her viral dance videos. She has also appeared in many Bollywood movies, like Dabangg 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and One Day: Justice Delivered. Last year, she accused Salman Khan's team of misbehaving with her and in her interview with Firstpost, she said, “We went there, but I was treated very badly. They insulted me and kicked me out like a dog.”

Vivian DSena

Vivian DSena is a popular face on Indian television. He became famous for portraying angry roles in shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and Madhubala. Vivian first married in 2013 with Vahbiz Dorabjee, but the marriage didn't last long and they got separated in 2016. Later in 2021, he married Nouran Aly, an Egyptian journalist and converted to Islam after marriage.

Alice Kaushik

Pandya Store-fame, Alice Kaushik, has already been considered as the most adorable contestant of Bigg Boss season 18. Alice lost her father when she was child and after a few years, she lost her mother as well. She started her career with Suryaputra Karn and rose to fame with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Pandya Store.

Gadhraj

Gadhraj, an actual donkey (no metaphor there) also joins the members of Bigg Boss season 18 as the wildest of the wild cards. The candidates on the show will also have to look for his needs as well and as per Salman, he has a shot of winning too.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss season 18?

Bigg Boss season 18 made its grand premiere on Sunday at 9 pm. Fans can watch the show on ColorsTV and Jio Cinema.