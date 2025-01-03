Actor Ranveer Singh's turban look from Dhurandhar leaked, netizens react

Ranveer Singh is currently filming Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Recently, leaked pictures from the movie set went viral, revealing Ranveer in a striking new avatar. Sporting a turban for the first time on screen, along with a suit and a blood-stained injury on his face, the actor’s look has left fans intrigued.

According to reports, the actor plays an RAW agent in the movie, based on actual events from India's intelligence history. Fans immediately compared the actor's new look to his iconic performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. His rugged appearance, complete with a beard, long hair, and muscular build, reminded fans of his strong character from the previous movie.

Ranveer Singh's turban look from Dhurandhar leaked

In the leaked photos, believed to be from the sets of Aditya Dhar's upcoming film, Ranveer Singh is seen in what appears to be an intense action sequence. The actor stood with other males who seemed to be members of his "gang" in a rural town, wearing a long kurta and sporting wild long hair, looking intense.

Fans have compared Ranveer's rugged beard and bulging biceps, which are part of his rough new appearance for the movie, to his Alauddin Khilji avatar. Fans expressed their excitement of watching Ranveer Singh on the big screens.

Ranveer Singh's turban pics leaked: Fans reaction

Reactions were swiftly passed by fans who still compare him to his Padmaavat role. "Sardar look mein bhi Khilji wali intensity (Translation: Khilji intensity in Sardar look)--Ranveer, you're on fire!"

Another stated, “I still can't get over how amazing Ranveer looked as #Khilji! So excited to see him bring that power back!”

Also Read

Many people compared the looks of it to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal's Ranbir. "He was Animal before Animal," one person wrote.

About Ranveer and Aditya Dhar's film

Ranveer and the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike formally announced their next movie last year, with a star cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Ranveer made the announcement public on Instagram, where he presented a collage of the cast in black and white. Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya Dhar, and Arjun Rampal were all featured in the black-and-white photo collage. They were all wearing black and had serious expressions on their faces.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration Article 370.