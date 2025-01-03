82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards: When and where to watch? Check details

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes is days away from opening the New Year awards season. The annual ceremony will occur on Sunday, January 5, at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on CBS in the US.

This will be the first major awards ceremony of 2025, which Comedian Nikki Glaser will host. Glaser will create history by becoming the first woman to host the awards solo. She made her presence with a performance at Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

Previously, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey co-hosted the show and before that, Sandra Oh hosted along with Andy Samberg.

Nikki Glaser is also a nominee this year for her HBO stand-up special 'Someday You'll Die', apart from that she also appeared in Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

When and where to watch the Golden Globes 2025

The award show will air live on CBS at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. American viewers can also view it at Paramount+ with Showtime. The pre-show starts at 6:30 pm EST / 3:30 pm PST, and will be hosted by Rachel Smith and Marc Malkin.

Golden Globes 2025 presenters

Several stars will make their presence felt as they will be seen in the star-studded lineup of presenters, which includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Aubrey Plaza, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Bates, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Mindy Kaling.

Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for contributing significantly to entertainment. With such a dazzling lineup of nominees and presenters, the 82nd Annual Golden Globes will shape the ultimate kick-off to the 2025 awards season.

Also Read

Double nominees at Golden Globes 2025

Some stars earned multiple nominations in Golden Globes 2025:

Selena Gomez is double nominated for both Emilia Pérez (Best Supporting Actress) and Only Murders in the Building (Best Actress in a TV Musical/Comedy).

Kate Winslet earned nominations for Lee (Best Drama Actress) and The Regime (Best Actress in a Limited Series).

Sebastian Stan got nods for The Apprentice and A Different Man.

Who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award?

The prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award will be presented to Viola Davis, celebrating her impactful career. Davis has portrayed some really powerful roles in Fences, The Woman King, The Help, and How to Get Away with Murder.

Who will receive the Carol Burnett Award?

Ted Danson is known for his upcoming roles in Cheers and The Good Place and will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his outstanding contributions to television.