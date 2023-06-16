Adipurush advance booking: Prabhas-starrer sells over 470,000 tickets

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, will released in theatres across the world on Friday. Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. The cast includes Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.
The highly anticipated release could break records at the box office and may make an opening collection of Rs 40-50 crore on day one of its release, industry experts said.
Advance booking
According to estimates by trade analysts, Adipurush has already sold more than 470,000 tickets for its weekend shows. The film has collected about Rs 3.5 crore through advance ticket sales in the country, after booking for tickets began on June 11.
Multiplex chain PVR has sold over 100,000 tickets in the Hindi market itself, according to The Indian Express. Almost a week before its release, Adipurush has bagged nearly $16,000 in advance booking in Australian & New Zealand markets, according to the producers of the film.
Tickets sales
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the advance booking for the film has started and the numbers are "phenomenal." In a series of tweets, Adarsh provided a breakdown of the number of tickets sold for the film in Hindi and Telugu across certain multiplex chains in the country.
On Twitter, Adarsh wrote, "Adipurush advance booking status at national chains [PVR and INOX] update till Thursday, 11 am… Note: Hindi and Telugu versions... Total tickets sold for weekend 1 [PVR and INOX ]: 4,79,811. Note: Cinepolis ticket sales are awaited. BO (box office) Tsunami loading (fire emojis)."
Sharing the breakup of the tickets, he tweeted, “Friday…PVR 1,26,050, INOX 96,502, total 2,22,552. Saturday… PVR 83,596, INOX 55,438, total 1,39,034. Sunday… PVR 69,279, INOX 48,946, total 1,18,225.”
Adarsh said the film's box office collection would be “massive”, in single-screen theatres and multiplexes in north and the south, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where Prabhas has a big fan base.
Prediction for opening day
The marketing push and the build-up around Adipurush along with the fact that it will release in more than 4,000 screens across the country, means that the film could have a colossal opening at the box-office, film industry expert Girish Johar told The Hindustan Times.
He added that the audience has shown its appreciation for the revised trailer. He is expecting a huge opening that could range between Rs 45-50 crore --or perhaps more-- for all the languages combined.
However, Johar said that if the film does not connect with the masses, the numbers could dwindle significantly. He estimated that if the film resonates with the public, it could collect Rs 60 crore on the second day and Rs 70 crore on the third day.
Johar said that assuming that the overseas audience also appreciates the film, Adipurush could make anywhere from Rs 150-170 crore worldwide for the weekend, for all languages. However, these numbers won’t come to realise, if the film is not good enough and the audience does not identify with it.
Rise in ticket prices
Several multiplexes have raised ticket prices for the film, with some luxury seats in Delhi's multiplexes selling for Rs 2,000. Johar said multiplex chain owners want to encash on the popularity of Prabhas as he is a big star but the hiked price can spook the audiences away if they don’t find value for money in the film.
Adipurush has been produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.