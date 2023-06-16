Adipurush advance booking: Prabhas-starrer sells over 470,000 tickets

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, will released in theatres across the world on Friday. Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. The cast includes Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The highly anticipated release could break records at the box office and may make an opening collection of Rs 40-50 crore on day one of its release, industry experts said.

Advance booking

According to estimates by trade analysts, Adipurush has already sold more than 470,000 tickets for its weekend shows. The film has collected about Rs 3.5 crore through advance ticket sales in the country, after booking for tickets began on June 11.

Multiplex chain PVR has sold over 100,000 tickets in the Hindi market itself, according to The Indian Express. Almost a week before its release, Adipurush has bagged nearly $16,000 in advance booking in Australian & New Zealand markets, according to the producers of the film.

Tickets sales

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the advance booking for the film has started and the numbers are "phenomenal." In a series of tweets, Adarsh provided a breakdown of the number of tickets sold for the film in Hindi and Telugu across certain multiplex chains in the country.

On Twitter, Adarsh wrote, "Adipurush advance booking status at national chains [PVR and INOX] update till Thursday, 11 am… Note: Hindi and Telugu versions... Total tickets sold for weekend 1 [PVR and INOX ]: 4,79,811. Note: Cinepolis ticket sales are awaited. BO (box office) Tsunami loading (fire emojis)."