After Madhya Pradesh, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava declared tax-free in Goa

In Goa, the historical drama Chhaava , starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna is now tax-free. This decision was taken just hours after Madhya Pradesh declared the Laxman Utekar directorial to be tax-free. In a post on X on Wednesday night, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made this announcement in honor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 395th birthday.

Vicky Kaushal's latest film has stormed into the Rs 200 crore club, marking his second blockbuster after Uri: The Surgical Strike to achieve this feat.

Chhaava is tax free in Goa: Chief Minister’s statement

The news was made public Wednesday night by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a post on X. He claimed that people are inspired by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice.

He said, “It gives me pleasure to announce that the movie Chhaava based on the life and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax Free in Goa. The Movie exploring the valor, and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against Moghuls, the Portuguese, is an inspiration for all of us (sic)".

Chhaava: Devendra Fadnavis on removing 'Entertainment tax'

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis , the chief minister of Maharashtra, has praised the appeal to make the movie Chhaava tax-free. He claimed he had heard positive reviews from the people and commended the film's historical approach.

Fadnavis stated, "I am happy that a very good film has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Although I have not seen it yet, the feedback I have received shows that history has not been distorted in this film."

In addition, Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra had already eliminated the entertainment tax in 2017 and that they would now investigate ways to make the movie accessible to a wider audience.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on tax-free of Chhaava

In Madhya Pradesh, the movie Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is now tax-free. At a large gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this declaration. He explained that in order to understand the Maratha ruler's story and legacy, the movie needs to be seen.

Yadav also stated in a post on his official social media account that the movie is based on his son Sambhaji Maharaj and that its release coincides with the anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth.

Chhaava: About the film

Chhaava, a period play directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha king. As the eldest son of the founder of the Maratha kingdom, Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, plays Yesubai Bhonsale, his wife. In important parts, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta also appear in the movie.