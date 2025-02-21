Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams team up for 'Call Me When You Breakup'

Pop sensation Selena Gomez just dropped an exciting bombshell for her fans—she teamed up with the incredibly talented Gracie Abrams for a brand-new song, "Call Me When You Break Up." This exciting collaboration is featured on Gomez's upcoming album, "I Said I Love You First," which is expected to be a major musical addition.

Gomez made the announcement on social media, sharing her excitement about collaborating with Abrams and her fiancé, the well-known producer Benny Blanco. The release date of "I Said I Love You First" is March 21, however, the pre-order has started from now.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams’s "Call Me When You Breakup”

American artists Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams have dropped a new song. "Call Me When You Break Up," which is featured on Gomez's next album "I Said I Love You First," was released by the two vocalists on Thursday. Abrams and Gomez perform the song together in a bedroom in the music video on a selfie.

Benny Blanco, Gomez's fiancé, makes an appearance at the end. "Seriously had the BEST time making this song and video with these two!" Gomez shared a picture of the three of them along with a post on Instagram. Ahead of its release, the "Emilia Pérez" star teased the new song on Instagram on Thursday by singing the song's lyrics with Abrams.

Selena Gomez’s "Call Me When You Breakup”: About the song

Earlier this week, Gomez also posted an Instagram video that teased the song further and included part of the lyrics in the caption. She wrote, "I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up." Blanco, who previously collaborated with Abrams on her 2021 song "Unlearn," posted a behind-the-scenes look of the music video's making on Instagram. He captioned the video, "I made a Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams music video on my phone."

"Call Me When You Break Up" comes after the release of "Scared of Loving You," from Gomez's next album, by one week. Blanco, FINNEAS, and Gomez co-wrote the song. "I Said I Love You First," according to a press release, will honor Blanco and Gomez's romance and provide viewers with "a unique window into their relationship".

The album "came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences" the press release continues.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco, a 36-year-old record producer, was dating American singer Selena Gomez for years. On December 7, 2023, Gomez made her relationship public by first confirming on the Instagram of celebrity fan account PopFaction. She then shared a picture of herself and Blanco together on her Instagram story. In Instagram comments, she also defended him against people who were critical of her relationship with him. In December 2024, a year later, she declared her engagement.