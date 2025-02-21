‘Taxi Driver’ actor Robert De Niro tries to ‘save America’ in Netflix’s new high-stakes political thriller Zero Day, in his first appearance in a TV series.

De Niro steps into the role of a former US President in Netflix's limited series Zero Day, a deep dive into truth, deception, and the power of disinformation. His character heads the Zero Day Commission, tasked with navigating the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that has plunged the US into chaos and claimed thousands of lives.

If political thrillers with real-world consequences are your thing, Zero Day is a must-watch. The critics called the series “intense, suspenseful, and eerily relevant in today’s digital era.” And with De Niro at the helm, tackling power, corruption, and cyber warfare? It’s bound to be a gripping ride.

Premiered on February 20 on Netflix, the limited series comes from co-creators Eric Newman (Griselda) and Noah Oppenheim (Jackie). Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men, Love & Death) serves as an executive producer and directs all six episodes. The series is also executive produced by Robert De Niro, Michael S. Schmidt, and Jonathan Glickman.

De Niro’s powerhouse performance is matched by a stellar cast, featuring Lizzy Caplan as his driven daughter, Jesse Plemons as a relentless investigator, and Angela Bassett as the formidable sitting president.

What’s Zero Day about?

In this high-stakes limited series, Robert De Niro stars as esteemed former President George Mullen, who leads the Zero Day Commission in the wake of a catastrophic cyberattack that has plunged the nation into chaos, claiming thousands of lives. As disinformation spreads like wildfire and power struggles erupt among tech moguls, Wall Street elites, and government officials, Mullen’s relentless pursuit of the truth forces him to reckon with his own buried secrets—risking everything he holds dear.

Zero Day poses a chilling question: In a world spiraling into crisis, how do we separate truth from deception when chaos feels orchestrated beyond our control? And in an age consumed by conspiracy theories and manipulation, how much of that chaos is real— and how much is a product of our own making, or worse, our own imagination?

Also Read

De Niro admires Mullen’s unwavering commitment to the truth. "That’s the backbone of my character," he explains. "No dodging, no political games—just honesty. He believes in telling it like it is so the public truly understands what’s happening."

Zero Day cast

Zero Day boasts a star-studded cast led by Robert De Niro as former US President George Mullen, who is pulled out of retirement to lead the Zero Day Commission in the wake of a global cyberattack. Angela Bassett plays Evelyn Mitchell, the sharp and strategic sitting president who enlists Mullen for this high-stakes mission.

Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, and Connie Britton take on key roles as Mullen’s former aide, his politically independent daughter, and his ex-chief of staff, respectively. Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, and Bill Camp add depth to the cast, portraying the former first lady, the Speaker of the House, and the CIA director, each with their own influence over national affairs.

Rounding out the ensemble are Dan Stevens as a ruthless media antagonist, McKinley Belcher III as the Commission’s lead investigator, and Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and Mark Ivanir in powerful roles that shape the political and technological landscape of the show.