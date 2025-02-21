As per latest reports, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his choreographer-influencer wife Dhanashree Verma were summoned on Thursday (Feb 20) before the family court in Bandra, Mumbai, to complete the final proceedings before receiving their official divorce certificate.

The couple posted messages amid the news of their divorce. Dhanashree reposted a post on her Instagram Stories that talked about her transitioning from being "stressed to blessed." Meanwhile, Chahal's message said, "God has protected me more times than I can count."

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree share cryptic post amid divorced

Dhanashree's post says, "From Stressed To Blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

Chahal's post mentioned with a folding hands emoji, "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen." He re-shared it with a folding hands emoji.

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal confirms divorced

Dhanashree and Chahal were both present in the family court on Thursday for their final divorce hearing, which began in the morning, according to an ABP News report. The pair was required to attend a 45-minute counseling session at the judge's demand.

They subsequently informed the judge that they were pursuing a divorce with mutual consent from both parties. According to reports, they claimed to have lived apart for the previous 18 months. "Compatibility issues" were listed as the main reason for divorce. At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Bandra Family Court delivered the final divorce decision. However, neither of them have acknowledged or denied this yet.

All About Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship

In December 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal, an Indian cricket player, married Dhanashree Verma, a dentist and choreographer from Mumbai, in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. When Chahal enrolled in Dhanashree's YouTube dance lessons, their romance started. The cricketer and the choreographer then developed a close relationship as they spent time together, which eventually resulted in their engagement.

With close friends and family present to watch the couple's wedding, their intimate wedding marked the start of a new chapter in their love. After Dhanashree and Chahal unfollowed one another on Instagram in 2022, there were rumors that they were heading for divorce.