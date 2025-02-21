Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Expected contestants, premiere date, other details

After the drama of Bigg Boss, the excitement is now shifting to Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15! With preparations in full swing, fans are eagerly awaiting the star-studded lineup for the ultimate stunt-based reality show.

Set to premiere on Colors TV, this season promises jaw-dropping action, fearless contestants, and Rohit Shetty’s signature thrill. Who will dare to take on the challenges? Stay tuned to find out!

Rohit Shetty is going to return as a host and bring his signature energy to the show. The makers are now reaching out to popular TV actors who will participate, and many stars are already considering the offer.

Several Bigg Boss contestants are likely to appear in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, and fans are eagerly awaiting for the final lineup announcement. This thrilling show will feature many popular TV stars testing their limits.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: Contestant list

The popular TV show is considering several names for the upcoming 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15'. The official contestant list is yet to be released, however, some popular TV personalities have been approached for the hit show.

Four Bigg Boss 18 contestants — Digvijay Singh Rathi, Avinash Mishra, Isha Singh and Chum, are also likely to be featured in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Reportedly, some names are going viral over social media, and they are likely to be part of the show. An X account, Bigg Boss Tak, shared a list of names likely to feature in the latest KKK season 1. The list includes Elvish Yadav, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Siddharth Nigam, Basir Ali, Gulki Joshi, Digvijay Singh, Isha Singh and Bhavika Sharma. However, The official contestant's list is not yet released.

Also Read

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: Date and Time

The makers haven't announced the official release date and time of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. Reportedly, the shooting for the show is likely to begin in May and it is expected to be telecasted on Colors TV around June or July this year.