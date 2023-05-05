Any music-loving 90s kid will react with utmost nostalgia if the songs ‘Backstreet’s Back’ or ‘I want it that way’ are played around them. That is the kind of fanbase American band Backstreet Boys has in India.

The vocalist group of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson performed in Mumbai on Thursday, April 4, as part of the DNA World Tour, giving their fans a chance to relive the memories.

After 13 years, the American boy band arrived in India on Wednesday and is scheduled to perform at Airia Mall in Gurugram today.

The tickets for the show are available on BookMyShow and the entry for the concert starts at 6 pm. The legendary band will take to the stage at 7:30 pm. The tickets for the Gurugram concert are priced at Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000.

Backstreet Boys are well-known for their a cappella style of singing. Part of their performances are expected to have a cappella style of performing, which means that no musical instruments will be used in the performance of certain songs.

The singers have several times sung songs like ‘I Want it that Way’, ‘End of The Road’ and ‘Breath’ in this very special style of singing.

The 'OG' boy band also made quite a splash last night as they performed in Mumbai with fans unable to contain their excitement. Celebrities from Bollywood also marked their attendance at the concert – Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, and others were spotted.

The band also received a grand Bollywood-style welcome in Mumbai hotel earlier.

Right before their show, band member Nick Carter posted a clip of enthusiastic hotel staff welcoming the band by dancing to their greatest hits.

“This is the first time I have seen this in my entire career with the hotel staff dancing on a dope remix,” he commented.

In the caption, Carter wrote: “What a cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai, India."

What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world. ???????? — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 3, 2023

The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour also marks 30 years of the American band’s journey in the global music scene.

The band was formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida. Their debut album released in 1996 called Backstreet Boys took them to heights of popularity and since then there has been no turning back for the group. The band has released nine studio albums and several singles, including DNA, over the years.