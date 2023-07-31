Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani did well at the international box office this past weekend, bringing in approx $4.20 million (Rs. 34.50 crores). Combined with Rs. 52.50 crore earnings in India, the weekend of the movie globally raked up approx. Rs. 87 crores.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also called RRKPK, is a Bollywood rom-com family show movie directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The movie started off with an underwhelming response on Friday, earning Rs 11 cr on the opening day, and the successive days kept the momentum going with the figure going up to a staggering 46 crore across the country in three days. With that, the movie has seen the fourth highest weekend collections this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Prabhas’s Adipurush.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani box office: Insights

From where the film began on Friday, almost certainly, it would have finished below the $4 million mark but the film showed an impressive trajectory over the weekend with many markets going up on Sunday from Saturday, helping it cross the $4 million mark. This positive pattern currently positions the film with a strong possibility of reaching $10 million in full swing in the last three years.

North America contributed the best for the film with almost $1.70 million throughout the weekend. On the other hand, an estimate made in the Middle East is $1.10 million, and UAE performed exceptionally well on Saturday and Sunday. The United Kingdom performed admirably, earning £360,000 over the course of the weekend, and it has a chance of surpassing the $1 million mark in fill swing. The United Kingdom has been a declining market for a long while now. Brahmastra, which did large numbers in many business sectors, hardly touched the £1 million mark there, so if Rocky and Rani could do that, it would be a truly impressive mark. Given below are the overseas box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani:

• North America: $1,675,000

• Middle East: $1,100,000 approx

• Australia: $270,000

• New Zealand: $90,000

• United Kingdom: $465,000

• Europe: $250,000

• Rest of World: $350,000

Total: $4,200,000 / Rs. 34.50 crores.