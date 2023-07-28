Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Fans praise Ranveer-Alia performance

Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released in theatres today, July 28. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt; the duo come together after almost four long years. Last time, the pair was seen together in a blockbuster Gully Boy released in 2019.

The movie is being praised by critics and fans alike, with Karan being lauded for bringing splendid cinematic experience to the audience. Ranveer-Alia bring their own electric charm to the movie, with Ranveer playing that quintessential flamboyant Punjabi 'Karol Bagh ka launda', and Alia stealing the limelight with her dazzling performance. Not to forget the power roles played by Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, which keep the audience entertained throughout.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sold tickets worth 4.10 crore gross nationwide, which means it is a good start. More than 1.15 lakh movie tickets were sold, which is a big success for a Bollywood movie post-pandemic. This will surpass the Day 1 booking figure of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, which sold advance tickets worth 3.60 crores.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Story Overview

The movie starts with the entry of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) who is from Karol Bagh. He played the role of a Punjabi Lunk, and Singh's everlasting energy does justice to the character and it is something that Ranveer Singh could do even in sleep. Rocky is a millionaire Mithai-wala in the movie.

While his opposite character is Rani Chatterji (Alia Bhatt), a Bengali Girl, who went the LSR-American liberal arts college route and loves pulling dodgy netas in whataboutery around women's safety.

The movie revolves around the lead characters Rocky and Rani, the story begins when they both tried to reunite with their respective characters Kanwal (played by Dharmendra) and Jamini (played by Shabana Azmi), who had an affair in 1978 and ended up owing to their marital status.

The movie shows the old-world romance reviving as both Rocky and Rani don't have an easy life as both come from different backgrounds. They decided to convince their families and for that, they switched households for three months to live with each other's families. Then begins the real movie with hardships, insults, fights, self-realisations, regrets, and next-level drama.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Movie review The return of Karan Johar after his 2016 blockbuster Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is electrifying, and the same goes for this movie. The movie is receiving positive reviews from the audience and film critics.

Taran Adarsh, a popular film critic, reviewed the movie and rated it with 4 stars. He tweeted, "#OneWordReview...

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani: TERRIFIC.

Rating: 4 stars

#KaranJohar gets it right with #RRKPK… Well-packaged entertainer that encompasses drama, emotions, romance, music seamlessly… #RanveerSingh fantastic, #AliaBhatt superb… Has merits to emerge a success story. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaaniReview."

One Twitter user tweeted, "Kudos to the dialogue writer for some memorable lines that stayed with me even after leaving the theatre. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RRKPKReview"

"A big shoutout to the director for weaving such a beautiful narrative. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has touched my heart like no other film in recent times. #RRKPKReview," another user wrote.

"#RRKPKReview Hats off to the entire cast for their brilliant performances. The supporting characters added depth and charm to the story. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani," another user wote on Twitter.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Day 1 collection (expected)

According to some experts, the Ranveer-Alia starrer movie might get a good box office beginning and might earn around 12 to 15 crore on the opening day.

One film trade expert Joginder Tuteja said that the movie will easily cross the 12 to 14 crore mark on Day 1.

The movie was made on a budget of around 178 crores.