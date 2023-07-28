Dhanush surprises fans with his next project 'D51' on his 40th birthday

Also Read: Netflix's 'The hunt after Veerappan' shows notorious bandit in new light
Dhanush’s D21 project: Insights As per the official report from the producers, the movie will be mounted on a grand scale in different languages. Dhanush is expected to come in a new avatar in the film, the reports add. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan RaoD51 will produce the film under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Sonali Narang presents the film.
