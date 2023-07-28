Dhanush surprises fans with his next project 'D51' on his 40th birthday





Actor Dhanush and Telugu director Sekhar Kammula are collaborating for a film, which will be the 51st movie of the Tamil star. A day ahead of his 40th birthday celebration, the film was formally announced by Dhanush on Twitter with a concept poster. The poster highlights a huge bundle of old hundred rupee notes with a rambling metro city in the background. The dated money could be a potential clue that D51 is a period film.





Sekhar Kammula made his debut with the independent movie, Dollar Dreams in 1999 and won the National Award for something very similar. Throughout the long term, he has turned into a significant voice in Telugu with films like Anand, Godavari, Happy Days, and Leader. For Dhanush, who transformed Telugu states with his new release Sir (Vaathi in Tamil), D51 will be the subsequent Telugu film.

Dhanush’s D21 project: Insights As per the official report from the producers, the movie will be mounted on a grand scale in different languages. Dhanush is expected to come in a new avatar in the film, the reports add. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan RaoD51 will produce the film under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Sonali Narang presents the film.