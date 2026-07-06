Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha received mixed reviews upon its release, with some viewers praising it as the first female-led spy film in the YRF Spy Universe while others were less impressed.

The movie recorded the weakest opening in the YRF spy universe. However, despite a modest start, it showed growth over the weekend and crossed ₹50 crore worldwide within its first three days.

On July 3, 2026, the Bollywood action-thriller spy movie Alpha released in theatres across the globe.

About Alpha box office update

Sacnilk reports that Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha made ₹9.25 crore in 7,534 shows on its opening day. The movie made ₹13.25 crore from 7,439 shows on Sunday. The figures were followed by Saturday's earnings of ₹11.50 crore.