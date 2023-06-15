Amazon launched its Lite membership plan in India at Rs 999 supporting ads



The only unsatisfactory thing about Amazon Prime Light membership is that it is not available with monthly or quarterly plan options at present. E-commerce giant Amazon launched the Amazon Prime Lite membership plan for Indian users at Rs 999 for a year. This lite version is a cheaper version of Amazon Prime membership. The new membership plan costing Rs 1499 a year has reduced its original benefits while it is still providing free deliveries to subscribers.

Amazon prime lite: Benefits Amazon Prime Lite subscribers can stream unlimited videos, movies, and TV shows not only from India but from all over the world. One thing that subscribers might not like about this plan is that it allows only two devices in HD quality. Prime users will have to bear the ads from video.



The Amazon India prime lite member can also avail of 5% cash back on purchases made on the Amazon India website using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Amazon Prime Lite users will get its delivery in just two days. The lite members will also get "No-Rush" shipping to eligible addresses and also receive a cash-back of Rs 25.



The Lite members could not leverage the benefits of Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Advantage benefits with the Amazon Prime Lite subscription. The Lite members will also get further benefits like early access to lightning deals on the Amazon India website along with exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite The Amazon Prime user gets the benefits of one-day delivery or same-day delivery, while the Amazon Prime Lite member will get two-day delivery along with standard delivery.