Amazon launched its Lite membership plan in India at Rs 999 supporting ads

Amazon prime lite membership plan launched in India at Rs 999. It allows streaming of HD video content for up to two devices with ads.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
E-commerce giant Amazon launched the Amazon Prime Lite membership plan for Indian users at Rs 999 for a year. This lite version is a cheaper version of Amazon Prime membership. The new membership plan costing Rs 1499 a year has reduced its original benefits while it is still providing free deliveries to subscribers.
The only unsatisfactory thing about Amazon Prime Light membership is that it is not available with monthly or quarterly plan options at present.

Amazon prime lite: Benefits
Amazon Prime Lite subscribers can stream unlimited videos, movies, and TV shows not only from India but from all over the world. One thing that subscribers might not like about this plan is that it allows only two devices in HD quality. Prime users will have to bear the ads from video.


Amazon Prime Lite users will get its delivery in just two days. The lite members will also get "No-Rush" shipping to eligible addresses and also receive a cash-back of Rs 25.
The Amazon India prime lite member can also avail of 5% cash back on purchases made on the Amazon India website using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The Lite members will also get further benefits like early access to lightning deals on the Amazon India website along with exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members.
The Lite members could not leverage the benefits of Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Advantage benefits with the Amazon Prime Lite subscription.

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite
The Amazon Prime user gets the benefits of one-day delivery or same-day delivery, while the Amazon Prime Lite member will get two-day delivery along with standard delivery.


Amazon Prime offers video on 4K quality video content that can be streamed on six devices without any ads. On the other end, Amazon Prime Lite supports advertisements and allows videos in HD quality only for only two devices.
Unlike Amazon Prime, the Lite version does not offer access to Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading with Amazon Prime Lite. 

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

