Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan starts KBC 17 shoot, shuts down rumours of quitting

Amitabh Bachchan starts KBC 17 shoot, shuts down rumours of quitting

Amitabh Bachchan has confirmed his return as the host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 17 shoot, putting an end to rumours of Salman Khan replacing him. The new season is expected to air in Aug 2025

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo; PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Speculation regarding Amitabh Bachchan's departure from "Kaun Banega Crorepati" has been officially put to rest. Big B posted pictures from the set on his blog to announce that he has started filming for the 17th season of the show, shutting down earlier rumours of Salman Khan taking over as host.
 
In February of the current year, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' concluded its 16th season. The producers revealed in April that Season 17 registration would open on April 14 and that auditions and contestant selection would follow. August is when the new season is anticipated to debut.

Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures from the KBC set

Big B posted images of himself conversing with someone while seated in a chair in front of a computer on his blog on Wednesday. The actor posted many pictures from the reality game show on his own Tumblr account. The seasoned actor has begun filming Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
 
Sharing the pictures, he stated, “Shuru kar diya kaam (started the work)... and the prep begins the beguine .. to be back to the people .. to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings .. the opportunity that changes lives .. in an hour ..my love and regard.”

When Salman Khan was reported to have replaced Amitabh Bachchan 

Previously, it was rumoured that Amitabh is leaving his position as KBC host, and Salman will take over, according to a May Bollywood Hungama story. The magazine was informed by a source later, "Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm." The source further revealed that Big B is stepping down as the host due to "personal reasons".
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Special Ops Season 2 gets a new release date; now streaming from July 18

List of Hollywood's top 10 highest-grossing actors at the global box office

Pak actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead: Body discovered weeks later

Chhaava becomes 2025 top film with 500% profit as IMDb, beats big releases

Better Late Than Single streams today: Netflix's most relatable dating show

Topics :Amitabh BachchanSalman KhanKaun Banega Crorepati

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story