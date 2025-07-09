Amitabh Bachchan starts KBC 17 shoot, shuts down rumours of quitting

Speculation regarding Amitabh Bachchan's departure from "Kaun Banega Crorepati" has been officially put to rest. Big B posted pictures from the set on his blog to announce that he has started filming for the 17th season of the show, shutting down earlier rumours of Salman Khan taking over as host.
In February of the current year, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' concluded its 16th season. The producers revealed in April that Season 17 registration would open on April 14 and that auditions and contestant selection would follow. August is when the new season is anticipated to debut.
Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures from the KBC set
Big B posted images of himself conversing with someone while seated in a chair in front of a computer on his blog on Wednesday. The actor posted many pictures from the reality game show on his own Tumblr account. The seasoned actor has begun filming Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Sharing the pictures, he stated, “Shuru kar diya kaam (started the work)... and the prep begins the beguine .. to be back to the people .. to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings .. the opportunity that changes lives .. in an hour ..my love and regard.”
When Salman Khan was reported to have replaced Amitabh Bachchan
Previously, it was rumoured that Amitabh is leaving his position as KBC host, and Salman will take over, according to a May Bollywood Hungama story. The magazine was informed by a source later, "Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm." The source further revealed that Big B is stepping down as the host due to "personal reasons".
