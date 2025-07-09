Amitabh Bachchan starts KBC 17 shoot, shuts down rumours of quitting

Speculation regarding Amitabh Bachchan's departure from "Kaun Banega Crorepati" has been officially put to rest. Big B posted pictures from the set on his blog to announce that he has started filming for the 17th season of the show, shutting down earlier rumours of Salman Khan taking over as host.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' concluded its 16th season. The producers revealed in April that Season 17 registration would open on April 14 and that auditions and contestant selection would follow. August is when the new season is anticipated to debut.

Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures from the KBC set

Big B posted images of himself conversing with someone while seated in a chair in front of a computer on his blog on Wednesday. The actor posted many pictures from the reality game show on his own Tumblr account. The seasoned actor has begun filming Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati.