Home / Entertainment / Better Late Than Single streams today: Netflix's most relatable dating show

Better Late Than Single streams today: Netflix's most relatable dating show

Netflix's Better Late Than Single is releasing today and the series follows adults in their 20s-30s who've never dated as they live together. Here's all you need to know

Better Late Than Single
Better Late Than Single
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Netflix is redefining reality romance with its latest Korean series Better Late Than Single, which officially dropped today. In a sea of love triangles and dramatic eliminations, this heartwarming show dares to do something different — spotlighting people who’ve never been in a relationship and giving them the space (and support) to fall in love for the very first time. 
 
Guided by actor-singer Seo In Guk and actress Kang Han Na, the show is an emotional, stylish, and often hilariously awkward ride into the dating world of so-called “late bloomers” — adults in their late 20s and 30s who’ve never dated, known in Korea as motae solo. 

What makes Better Late Than Single different?

Instead of flashy competitions or elimination rounds, this 10-episode series places first-time daters in a shared house for nine days. During their stay, they experience dates, confidence-building activities, and complete style transformations — all with help from a team of warm-hearted hosts. It’s not just about romance; it’s a self-love journey filled with fashion upgrades, pep talks, and emotional breakthroughs, according to Netflix.

Better Late Than Single: Cast

Alongside hosts Seo In Guk and Kang Han Na, the series features a unique lineup of “love coaches”, i.e. Lee Eun Ji and Car, the Garden.
 
Rather than acting like judges, these mentors offer guidance, empathy, and their own dating stories, more likewise older siblings than TV hosts.

Can it rival Single’s Inferno?

With its honest concept and slice-of-life vibe, comparisons to Single’s Inferno are bound to happen. But where Inferno served up slow-burn triangles and beachside drama, Better Late Than Single opts for sincerity over suspense. There’s no prize to win or hearts to “steal” — just real people navigating first love, awkward moments and all.
 
Its success will ultimately depend on whether viewers emotionally connect with the cast — and root for their growth as much as their romance. 

Better Late Than Single: Release date and streaming details

Better Late Than Single debuts Tuesday, July 8, 2025, with Episodes 1 to 3 streaming exclusively on Netflix. Here’s when you can catch the premiere across time zones:
 
  • India (IST): 12:30 PM
  • Korea (KST): 4:00 PM
  • USA (ET): 3:00 AM
  • USA (PT): 12:00 AM
  • UK (BST): 8:00 AM
  • Australia (AEST): 5:00 PM
 
The 10-episode season will drop in weekly batches every Tuesday, with the finale slated for July 29, 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

War 2 shoot wrap: Jr NTR praises co-star Hrithik Roshan's unmatched energy

Nagarjuna to play villain in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': "It's him against me"

Bigg Boss 19: Premiere date, hosts, streaming details, contestants and more

Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty's blazing new look drops on 41st birthday

Smriti Irani back in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot, 25 yrs later

Topics :Netflix IndiaEntertainmentweb series

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story