Better Late Than Single streams today: Netflix's most relatable dating show
Netflix's Better Late Than Single is releasing today and the series follows adults in their 20s-30s who've never dated as they live together. Here's all you need to knowSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Netflix is redefining reality romance with its latest Korean series Better Late Than Single, which officially dropped today. In a sea of love triangles and dramatic eliminations, this heartwarming show dares to do something different — spotlighting people who’ve never been in a relationship and giving them the space (and support) to fall in love for the very first time.
Guided by actor-singer Seo In Guk and actress Kang Han Na, the show is an emotional, stylish, and often hilariously awkward ride into the dating world of so-called “late bloomers” — adults in their late 20s and 30s who’ve never dated, known in Korea as motae solo.
What makes Better Late Than Single different?
Instead of flashy competitions or elimination rounds, this 10-episode series places first-time daters in a shared house for nine days. During their stay, they experience dates, confidence-building activities, and complete style transformations — all with help from a team of warm-hearted hosts. It’s not just about romance; it’s a self-love journey filled with fashion upgrades, pep talks, and emotional breakthroughs, according to Netflix.
Better Late Than Single: Cast
Alongside hosts Seo In Guk and Kang Han Na, the series features a unique lineup of “love coaches”, i.e. Lee Eun Ji and Car, the Garden.
Rather than acting like judges, these mentors offer guidance, empathy, and their own dating stories, more likewise older siblings than TV hosts.
Can it rival Single’s Inferno?
With its honest concept and slice-of-life vibe, comparisons to Single’s Inferno are bound to happen. But where Inferno served up slow-burn triangles and beachside drama, Better Late Than Single opts for sincerity over suspense. There’s no prize to win or hearts to “steal” — just real people navigating first love, awkward moments and all.
Its success will ultimately depend on whether viewers emotionally connect with the cast — and root for their growth as much as their romance.
Better Late Than Single: Release date and streaming details
Better Late Than Single debuts Tuesday, July 8, 2025, with Episodes 1 to 3 streaming exclusively on Netflix. Here’s when you can catch the premiere across time zones:
- India (IST): 12:30 PM
- Korea (KST): 4:00 PM
- USA (ET): 3:00 AM
- USA (PT): 12:00 AM
- UK (BST): 8:00 AM
- Australia (AEST): 5:00 PM
The 10-episode season will drop in weekly batches every Tuesday, with the finale slated for July 29, 2025.
