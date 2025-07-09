Home / Entertainment / Chhaava becomes 2025 top film with 500% profit as IMDb, beats big releases

IMDb has unveiled its list of 2025's most popular Indian films so far this year. Chhava, the historical drama broke records and earned over 500% profit at the box office

As the curtain falls on the first half of 2025, IMDb India has unveiled its official mid-year list of the most popular Indian movies. The ranking, based on user ratings and global page views, showcases the Indian films that captured the most attention from movie lovers across the world.

IMDb’s selection criteria

In an official statement, IMDb clarified that only Indian films released between January 1 and July 1, 2025, with a minimum IMDb rating of 6 and at least 10,000 user votes, were considered. The final list reflects the most viewed titles among IMDb’s 250 million monthly users worldwide, emphasizing fan engagement over critic reviews or box office alone.

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: IMDb’s most popular Indian film of 2025 (so far)

Topping the list is Laxman Utekar’s historical biopic Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film smashed box office records, earning ₹809 crore against a modest ₹130 crore budget — a staggering 500%+ return. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh, Chhaava has not only become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far but also garnered immense critical and audience appreciation.
 
Director Laxman Utekar expressed gratitude, saying, “We're honoured that Chhaava has topped the IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 So Far list. What makes this recognition truly special is that it comes directly from the fans. Their overwhelming love and positive reception for this Maddock film and performances, led by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, have been incredibly heartening. This inspires our entire cast and crew to continue creating stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

IMDb’s top 10 Indian films of 2025 List (Mid-Year)

Here’s the full List of IMDb India’s top 10 most popular Indian movies of 2025 so far:
  • Chhaava (Hindi)
  • Dragon (Tamil)
  • Deva (Hindi)
  • Raid 2 (Hindi)
  • Retro (Tamil)
  • The Diplomat (Hindi)
  • L2: Empuraan (Malayalam)
  • Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi)
  • Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi) 
  • VidaaMuyarchi (Tamil)

