Home / Entertainment / Pak actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead: Body discovered weeks later

Pak actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead: Body discovered weeks later

Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Ali, 32, known for ARY's reality show 'Tamasha Ghar' and the 2015 film 'Jalaibee', was found dead in her Karachi home under tragic circumstances

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead
Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead at her Karachi home (image: instagram.com/humairaaliofficial)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Ali: Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar, known for her standout performances in the reality TV show Tamasha Ghar and the 2015 film Jalaibee, has tragically passed away. According to multiple media reports, her lifeless body was discovered in her apartment in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area on Tuesday, almost three weeks after her death.
 
Humaira had been living alone in her flat for the past seven years. As per Geo TV, neighbours grew alarmed after detecting a strong, unpleasant smell emanating from her apartment and noticed a lack of activity for several days. Their concerns led them to alert the authorities. 

Police discover the body after forced entry

Police arrived at the DHA residence around 3:15 PM. When repeated knocks went unanswered, officers broke the lock and entered the apartment, where they found the decomposed body. Her remains were promptly sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination.
 
Area police chief Syed Asad Raza confirmed that the body had been lying there for several days. Dr Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, stated the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting she had been dead for approximately two weeks. 

Investigation underway

According to reports, Humaira Asghar had been living alone in a rented apartment and had reportedly stopped paying rent earlier this year. After repeated failed attempts to reach her, the landlord sought legal action for eviction.
 
Initial findings indicate that her death does not appear to be the result of foul play. However, police are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause. Meanwhile, authorities are also tracing Humaira’s family members using her mobile phone records.

No immediate signs of foul play

Following the grim discovery, forensic teams were deployed to collect evidence from the scene. Police officials estimate Humaira may have died 15 to 20 days prior to being found. While investigations are ongoing, preliminary findings suggest there are no immediate signs of foul play. Authorities are currently treating the case as a possible natural death, pending confirmation from medical reports.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

List of Hollywood's top 10 highest-grossing actors at the global box office

Special Ops Season 2 gets a new release date; now streaming from July 18

Better Late Than Single streams today: Netflix's most relatable dating show

War 2 shoot wrap: Jr NTR praises co-star Hrithik Roshan's unmatched energy

Nagarjuna to play villain in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': "It's him against me"

Topics :Pakistan Entertainmentkarachi

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story