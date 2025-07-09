Police arrived at the DHA residence around 3:15 PM. When repeated knocks went unanswered, officers broke the lock and entered the apartment, where they found the decomposed body. Her remains were promptly sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination.

Investigation underway

According to reports, Humaira Asghar had been living alone in a rented apartment and had reportedly stopped paying rent earlier this year. After repeated failed attempts to reach her, the landlord sought legal action for eviction.

Area police chief Syed Asad Raza confirmed that the body had been lying there for several days. Dr Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, stated the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting she had been dead for approximately two weeks.