Special Ops Season 2 Release Date: The much-anticipated second season of Special Ops, originally set to premiere on July 11, will now drop on JioHotstar on July 18.

Created by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, this instalment sees the return of Kay Kay Menon as the relentless R&AW officer Himmat Singh, now navigating the murky world of cyber warfare.

In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Menon applauded Pandey’s exceptional writing, crediting their long-standing collaboration which began with the hit thriller Baby.

Neeraj Pandey, known for the National Award-winning A Wednesday!, has helmed successful OTT ventures like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, The Freelancer, and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. In 2024, he released two films, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (Netflix) and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (theatrical), featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Pandey reunites with co-director Shivam Nair, who previously worked on Special Ops and its spin-off 1.5: The Himmat Story. Nair’s recent credits include The Diplomat and Naam Shabana. Special Ops Season 2: New release date As the original movie has been postponed, the Special Ops Season 2 will not release on July 18. Special Ops Season 2: Cast Joining Menon in this season are Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee, promising a power-packed ensemble. What did Kay Kay Menon say about the delay? In a heartfelt Instagram announcement, Kay Kay Menon said, “To all Special Ops fans, the second season will now stream on July 18 instead of July 11. It’s just one more week. I know it’s a bit more waiting, but some things are beyond our control. Don’t worry, all episodes will be available on July 18”.