Home / Entertainment / Special Ops Season 2 gets a new release date; now streaming from July 18

Special Ops Season 2 gets a new release date; now streaming from July 18

Special Ops Season 2 Release Date: The highly anticipated 'Special Ops Season 2', featuring Kay Kay Menon as R&AW agent Himmat Singh, has been delayed. It will now stream on JioHotstar from July 18.

Special Ops Season 2
Special Ops Season 2 release date postponed
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Special Ops Season 2 Release Date: The much-anticipated second season of Special Ops, originally set to premiere on July 11, will now drop on JioHotstar on July 18.
 
Created by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, this instalment sees the return of Kay Kay Menon as the relentless R&AW officer Himmat Singh, now navigating the murky world of cyber warfare.
 
In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Menon applauded Pandey’s exceptional writing, crediting their long-standing collaboration which began with the hit thriller Baby.
 
Neeraj Pandey, known for the National Award-winning A Wednesday!, has helmed successful OTT ventures like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, The Freelancer, and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. In 2024, he released two films, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (Netflix) and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (theatrical), featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.
 
Pandey reunites with co-director Shivam Nair, who previously worked on Special Ops and its spin-off 1.5: The Himmat Story. Nair’s recent credits include The Diplomat and Naam Shabana.

Special Ops Season 2: New release date

As the original movie has been postponed, the Special Ops Season 2 will not release on July 18.

Special Ops Season 2: Cast

Joining Menon in this season are Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee, promising a power-packed ensemble.

What did Kay Kay Menon say about the delay?

In a heartfelt Instagram announcement, Kay Kay Menon said, “To all Special Ops fans, the second season will now stream on July 18 instead of July 11. It’s just one more week. I know it’s a bit more waiting, but some things are beyond our control. Don’t worry, all episodes will be available on July 18”.
 
The storyline reflects today’s shifting geopolitical landscape, where modern conflicts have moved beyond borders into cyberspace. In this digital battlefield, enemies are unseen but constantly present, making cyber warfare a growing threat to national security.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

War 2 shoot wrap: Jr NTR praises co-star Hrithik Roshan's unmatched energy

Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty's blazing new look drops on 41st birthday

Smriti Irani back in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot, 25 yrs later

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' release date is out, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Panchayat to return for Season 5: Prime Video announces premiere in 2026

Topics :Entertainmentweb seriesHotstar

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story