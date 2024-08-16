Ayushmann Khurrana recites emotional poem about Kolkata rape-muder case

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bollywood star and UNICEF India ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana shared a poem on his Instagram account demanding justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata hospital

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
The whole nation was shaken when the brutal rape and murder case of a doctor at a Kolkata medical college was reported. The heinous crime led to outrage and protests across the country, with agitators demanding severe punishment for the accused. 

Bollywood actor and UNICEF India ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana shared a heart-wrenching poem with a title that reads, "Main Bhi Ladka Hoti (I wish I were a boy)", declaring his solidarity with the victim.

Watch the video here:


Ayushmann moves you to tears with his recital. Through the poem, Ayushmann demands justice for the rape and murder victim. 

Soon after the actor dropped the video on social media, the video went viral and social media users shared their heartfelt responses. He demanded justice for the victim.

One of the users wrote, “I’m honestly at a loss for words. The way you’ve woven emotions into each line is truly remarkable. It touched my heart deeply.”

“Thank you for speaking out against this heinous crime,” another user wrote. 

The third user said, " “The world needs more people like you!!!”

The viral video has garnered over 55 million views and more than 2 million likes. The post was flooded with thousands of comments that praised the actor. 

The semi-nude body of a 31-year-old woman PGT doctor, a second-year-old student in the chest medicine department, was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital on Friday. The woman was on night duty on Thursday and her body had multiple injury marks. According to a preliminary autopsy, she was murdered after being raped. Her father alleged that she was raped and killed inside the hospital. 

The Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of investigations to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). There were strikes and protests by junior doctors, trainees and medical students across the country that have affected healthcare services.
Topics :Ayushmann Khurranapoetry indiaInstagramBollywood

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

