Home / Entertainment / Bad Girl OTT release: When & where to watch Vetrimaaran's film online?

Bad Girl OTT release: When & where to watch Vetrimaaran's film online?

Bad Girl, presented by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran, is streaming today on a popular OTT platform. This 'rave' review movie was released in cinemas on 5 September 2025

Bad Girl OTT release
Bad Girl OTT release Date
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bad Girl OTT Date: Bad Girl, presented by acclaimed filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran, is now streaming on a leading OTT platform. Written and directed by debutant Varsha Bharath, the film stars Anjali Sivaraman, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam, and Shanthipriya. 
 
After its theatrical release on 5 September, the film earned praise for its bold storytelling and fresh performances. The story of the movie was divided into three segments. If you missed it on the big screen, here’s where you can catch Bad Girl online.

When and where to watch Bad Girl on OTT release online?

Release date- November 4th, 2025
Release platform- JioHotstar (Subscription only).
Release language- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, with English subtitles.

Controversy of the film, Bad Girl

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran said a few months earlier that Bad Girl would be his final project under his firm, Grass Root Film. The filmmaker decided to discuss the difficulties of filmmaking, such as the financial burden of taking out loans to produce films. 
 
He was talking about the pressures he experienced as a producer and stated, "We are closing the production company. Bad Girl will be our last production venture". The fact that the main character was from a Brahmin family sparked controversy before the movie's premiere, and many criticised the filmmakers for portraying the character's identity in an "unacceptable" manner. 

Cast and plot of Bad Girl

In this Tamil drama film, Anjali Sivaraman plays Ramya, a young girl who struggles with social constraints, traditional parents, and broken relationships as she pursues independence. The movie starts at her school, when she meets her first love, and then jumps to the part about her time in college.
 
The film explores themes of drama, conflicts, and struggles, ranging from romance to facing her obstacles to gain independence. Her life in her late twenties, where she must deal with the pressure of marriage, is finally covered in the third section. 
 
Anjali Sivaraman plays the lead in Bad Girl, which is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran. Hridhu Haroon, Sashank Bommireddipalli, Tejeenthan Arunasalam, and others assist. The film was edited by Radha Sridhar, while the music was composed by the extremely gifted Amit Trivedi.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection day 5: Prabhas film earns ₹25 cr

Diane Ladd, acclaimed actor and three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

King first look: SRK's salt-and-pepper avatar sparks Brad Pitt comparison

Shah Bano's daughter sends legal notice to Emraan Hashmi, Yami 's 'Haq'

OTT releases this week: Kantara 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Witcher 4 and more

Topics :Hollywood indiaHotstarmovies

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story