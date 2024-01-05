Happy 38th birthday Deepika: Top 5 achievements of the global superstar

Since her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone has consistently raised the bar with widely praised performances. From films like Cocktail and Piku to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, her work has earned much acclaim from both critics and audiences.

Deepika has earned international recognition for her proud participation as India's representative in a variety of global events in addition to her acting skills. As the actress celebrates her 38th birthday today, let's look at some of her skills on the global platform.

Happy Birthday Deepika: Top 5 achievements 1. Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Deepika Padukone wandered into Hollywood with her debut in 2017, featuring in the action thriller XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Under the direction of D.J. Caruso and written by F. Scott Frazier, the film denoted the third instalment in the XXX film series. Deepika shared the screen to a noteworthy cast, including Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, and more. The film displayed Deepika's worldwide appeal as well as acquired a significant box office collection.

2. Global brand ambassador

Lately, Deepika has risen to the status of a global brand ambassador for a different cluster of luxury brands crossing from clothing to jewellery. Her relationship with these brands goes beyond endorsements, as she effectively takes part in campaigns, shows, and events, promoting their collections as well as engaging with other prominent personalities in the business. This feature of her career denotes a critical achievement, setting Deepika's impact and prominence on the worldwide platform.

3. Cannes Film Festival jury in 2022

In 2022, Deepika Padukone got a seat at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. Her schedule was overflowing with film screenings, panel discussions, and alluring social events. Deepika graced the red carpet in style, making heads turn while making an enduring fashion statement.

Her dress for the celebration was extraordinary, including a different reach from stylish pant suits to unpredictably embellished outfits. Also, she gladly flaunted her sarees, actually carrying the style of Indian fashion to the global audience.



4. FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022

Deepika added one more surprising achievement to her collection, turning into the first Indian to get the honour of uncovering the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022.

The actress accompanied the official trophy into the Lusail Stadium in Qatar before the eagerly awaited final between Argentina and France started. Sharing the stage with her was Iker Casillas, the captain of the 2010 World Cup-winning Spanish team, as they took part in the pre-match ceremony.

5. Presenter at the Oscars 2023

In a significant moment in 2023, Deepika Padukone was declared as a presenter for the 95th Academy Awards, conducted on March 12 in Los Angeles. Deepika graced the occasion in a striking black velvet outfit joined by matching gloves. Adding a bit of glamour, she donned a gorgeous necklace with a pear-shaped yellow diamond at the middle.

Taking the Oscars platform, Deepika presented the performance of the track Naatu from the film RRR, which was selected in the Original Song category and proceeded to secure a win later in the night.

