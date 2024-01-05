Happy 38th birthday Deepika: Top 5 achievements of the global superstar

Happy Birthday Deepika: Top 5 achievements 1. Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage
Deepika Padukone wandered into Hollywood with her debut in 2017, featuring in the action thriller XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Under the direction of D.J. Caruso and written by F. Scott Frazier, the film denoted the third instalment in the XXX film series. Deepika shared the screen to a noteworthy cast, including Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, and more. The film displayed Deepika's worldwide appeal as well as acquired a significant box office collection.
2. Global brand ambassador
Lately, Deepika has risen to the status of a global brand ambassador for a different cluster of luxury brands crossing from clothing to jewellery. Her relationship with these brands goes beyond endorsements, as she effectively takes part in campaigns, shows, and events, promoting their collections as well as engaging with other prominent personalities in the business. This feature of her career denotes a critical achievement, setting Deepika's impact and prominence on the worldwide platform.
3. Cannes Film Festival jury in 2022