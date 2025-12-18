Best Christmas movies to watch in 2025: Classics, rom-coms and family picks

Christmas is just a week away, and all you can see around you are beautiful decorations and immeasurable joy. What could be more enjoyable than wandering around marketplaces with your group and seeing those decorations? Enjoying hot chocolate while crossing off films from this year's Christmas watch list.

This guide offers everything you need, whether you're looking for a sentimental film to cap off your day, a heartfelt romantic comedy, a Christmas adventure, or nostalgia.

This list includes everything from contemporary Christmas romances to beloved holiday flicks. All you need is a countdown to the days of Christmas, an OTT subscription, and your preferred hot chocolate.

Best 5 Christmas films to watch this holiday season 2025

It’s a Wonderful Life

Famous people, including James Stewart and Donna Reed, star in this 1946 classic. This classic feel-good romance family movie for Christmas has an IMDb rating of 8.6.

A businessman in need is meant to receive assistance from an angel sent from heaven and realise the worth of his own life. You can watch this cosy classic on Amazon Prime Video.

Jingle Jangle

Packed with dazzling visuals and festive music, Jingle Jangle is a colourful fantasy film that makes for perfect family viewing. Streaming on Netflix, the story unfolds in a magical toy-making world where hope, imagination and belief come together to create Christmas miracles.

Elf

Another Christmas classic, Elf stars Zoey Deschanel and tells the story of a giant Elf who journeys to New York City from the North Pole to find his biological father. It's a great way to start the Christmas season and is worth seeing again every year. Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video both provide it.

The Holiday

The Holiday, a 2006 Christmas movie starring Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, and Kate Winslet, is the ideal holiday romantic comedy. In Netflix's Christmas season, the leading ladies decide to switch homes for two weeks in an attempt to put their troubled romantic relationships behind them.

Home Alone

Without Macaulay Culkin's beloved Home Alone on JioHotstar, Christmas wouldn't be complete. It centres on a mischievous child whose Christmas wish comes true and is one of the top contenders for the yearly rewatch. However, what follows is a snowy adventure that thieves dislike.