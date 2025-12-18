Home / Entertainment / Best Christmas movies to watch in 2025: Classics, rom-coms and family picks

Best Christmas movies to watch in 2025: Classics, rom-coms and family picks

Christmas is a very joyous occasion for all holiday lovers. Here's a curated list of must-watch Christmas films, spanning family favourites, rom-coms, adventures and animated classics

Best Christmas films to watch in 2025
Best Christmas films to watch in 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Christmas is just a week away, and all you can see around you are beautiful decorations and immeasurable joy. What could be more enjoyable than wandering around marketplaces with your group and seeing those decorations? Enjoying hot chocolate while crossing off films from this year's Christmas watch list.
 
This guide offers everything you need, whether you're looking for a sentimental film to cap off your day, a heartfelt romantic comedy, a Christmas adventure, or nostalgia. 
 
This list includes everything from contemporary Christmas romances to beloved holiday flicks. All you need is a countdown to the days of Christmas, an OTT subscription, and your preferred hot chocolate. 

Best 5 Christmas films to watch this holiday season 2025

It’s a Wonderful Life
 
Famous people, including James Stewart and Donna Reed, star in this 1946 classic. This classic feel-good romance family movie for Christmas has an IMDb rating of 8.6. 
 
A businessman in need is meant to receive assistance from an angel sent from heaven and realise the worth of his own life. You can watch this cosy classic on Amazon Prime Video.
 
Jingle Jangle
 
Packed with dazzling visuals and festive music, Jingle Jangle is a colourful fantasy film that makes for perfect family viewing. Streaming on Netflix, the story unfolds in a magical toy-making world where hope, imagination and belief come together to create Christmas miracles.
 
Elf
 
Another Christmas classic, Elf stars Zoey Deschanel and tells the story of a giant Elf who journeys to New York City from the North Pole to find his biological father. It's a great way to start the Christmas season and is worth seeing again every year. Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video both provide it.
 
The Holiday
 
The Holiday, a 2006 Christmas movie starring Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, and Kate Winslet, is the ideal holiday romantic comedy. In Netflix's Christmas season, the leading ladies decide to switch homes for two weeks in an attempt to put their troubled romantic relationships behind them. 
 
Home Alone
 
Without Macaulay Culkin's beloved Home Alone on JioHotstar, Christmas wouldn't be complete. It centres on a mischievous child whose Christmas wish comes true and is one of the top contenders for the yearly rewatch. However, what follows is a snowy adventure that thieves dislike. 
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhurandhar box office day 13: Ranveer Singh's film to enter ₹500 cr club

Avatar: Fire and Ash eyes massive global opening as James Cameron returns

How Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait emerged as Dhurandhar's surprise hero

Akhanda 2 box office day 6: Balakrishna starrer slips despite ₹70 cr mark

Best of OTT in 2025: From The Family Man 3 to Ba***ds of Bollywood and more

Topics :ChristmasChristmastimeChristmas in India

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story