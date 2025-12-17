Best of OTT in 2025: From The Family Man 3 to Ba***ds of Bollywood and more

Best OTT Series in 2025: Indian OTT culture has entered a new phase of evolution. From bold first-time directorial ventures to long-awaited cultural revivals, Indian web series have created defining pop-culture moments while dominating online conversations and memes.

With streaming platforms steadily hiking subscription prices, content makers are now leaning heavily on short-form clips to capture audience attention and widen reach. For viewers, however, the charm lies in familiarity—rewatching favourite sitcoms has become a yearly tradition, enjoyed across OTT platforms and streaming sites alike.

IMDb has unveiled its list of the top 10 most popular Indian web series of 2025, and the rankings deliver a surprisingly unpredictable verdict. They chose the series with an average IMDb rating of 6 or higher, as measured by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb globally.

Top 10 most popular Indian TV series 2025 by IMDb Ba***ds of Bollywood Aryan Khan's directorial debut, which stars newcomers Lakshay Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Saher Bamba, and others, ranks first. Positioned as an insider’s take, the gritty series delved into rarely explored corners of the film industry. ALSO READ: Homebound makes Oscar shortlist: A look at India's past nominations Despite being the subject of intense controversy and legal issues, it gave viewers a unique opportunity to observe traditional Bollywood actors. Black Warrant Based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, this gripping crime thriller centres on a covert government agent. It deals with perilous missions, political machinations, and shifting allegiances and stars Rahul Bhatt and Zahan Kapoor.

Paatal Lok Season 2 The gripping crime-thriller starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh continues in the new season, which moves the action from Delhi to Nagaland. It depicts the harsh reality of crime and corruption while illuminating the complicated political scene. The characters deal with a tragic scenario that reveals human darkness and political rot. Panchayat Season 4 As Abhishek manages bureaucratic confusion, local tensions, and unforeseen duties while gradually rediscovering purpose and connection in rural life, the popular village saga makes a touching comeback. Mandala Murders Detectives pursue a terrifying serial killer connected to a covert organisation in this chic investigative thriller, discovering psychological games, mysterious symbols, and a plot that tests their abilities.

Khauf A horror-thriller that centres on a town plagued by strange happenings. A resolute protagonist discovers hidden facts that show how supernatural dread and human guilt may be horrifyingly entwined as fear grows. Special Ops Season 2 ALSO READ: Dhurandhar box office collection Day 12: Ranveer's film enters 400 cr club As the stakes escalate in this slick, intense espionage drama, Himmat Singh returns with a new team to investigate global terror threats, unearth secret networks, and face personal sacrifices. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter This gritty police drama follows policemen who try to restore order in chaotic areas while battling powerful gangs, corruption, and moral confusion as it examines Bengal's criminal landscape via real-inspired incidents.