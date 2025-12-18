Dhurandhar box office day 13: Ranveer Singh's film to enter ₹500 cr club

Dhurandhar box office: As the second week of Dhurandhar, a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, approaches, the excitement surrounding the movie has not subsided. At the box office, the Ranveer Singh film is still unstoppable. The movie has made around ₹437 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.com. The Aditya Dhar-directed movie is now India's third-highest-grossing movie of 2025.

The lead actor, Ranveer Singh, penned a note on Instagram after the success of Dhurandhar that says, “Kismat ki ek bahut khoobsurat aadat hai ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… Lekin filhaal… nazar aur sabr” (Fate has a very beautiful habit — it changes with time. But for now… ward off the evil eye and have patience)."

Dhurandhar box office collection report After earning ₹207.25 crore in its first week, Dhurandhar made ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹53 crore on its second Saturday, ₹58 crore on its second Sunday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Monday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Tuesday, and about ₹25.50 crore on its second Wednesday. According to the movie trade website Sacnilk, this puts the movie's total box office collection at ₹437.25 crore. Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2, which earned ₹435.33 crore in India. At this pace, the movie may break the box office record set by the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film Stree 2. Over the course of its domestic box office run, Stree 2 earned ₹597.99.

ALSO READ: How Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait emerged as Dhurandhar's surprise hero After Padmaavat (₹302.15 crore), Simmba (₹240.3 crore), Bajirao Mastani (₹184.3 crore), and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (₹153.55 crore), Dhurandhar is now Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. As of December 17, the movie had earned ₹664.5 crore at the global box office. About Dhurandhar Movie Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor play important roles in the film, which is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.