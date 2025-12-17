Akhanda 2 box office day 6: Balakrishna starrer slips despite ₹70 cr mark

Akhanda 2, headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna, arrived in theatres riding a massive wave of expectations, but the sequel has struggled to live up to the hype. Despite lofty pre-release buzz and blockbuster predictions, the film has fallen short at the Indian box office and is steadily slipping towards an underwhelming verdict.

That said, it has still managed a notable milestone by overtaking the lifetime earnings of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, emerging as Tollywood’s eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. In India, the Akhanda 2 has now surpassed ₹70 crore.

ALSO READ: Best of OTT in 2025: From The Family Man 3 to Ba***ds of Bollywood and more Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee play important parts in this sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Report Akhanda 2 witnessed another dip in collections on its first Tuesday, day 5, minting an estimated ₹4.35 crore. This marks a sharper-than-usual weekday fall of about 17 per cent when compared to Monday’s ₹5.25 crore, going beyond the standard 10 per cent drop. With this, the film’s total net collection in India now stands at ₹70.7 crore, while its gross earnings have reached approximately ₹83.42 crore, according to Sacnilk. After 5 days, the movie's global box office collection is estimated to be between ₹89.35 crore and ₹90 crore. With over ₹70 crore in contributions to the India net total, the Telugu version continues to be the key driver.

Released to massive expectations, Akhanda 2 has struggled to deliver the box office impact many had predicted. However, despite its underwhelming run, the film has managed to script a notable achievement within just five days, emerging as Tollywood’s eighth highest-grossing release of the year. In the process, it has overtaken Thandel, which closed its run at ₹66.06 crore. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar box office collection Day 12: Ranveer's film enters 400 cr club Looking ahead, the film is well placed to cross the ₹81 crore mark of HIT: The Third Case over the next three days and potentially secure the seventh position on the 2025 Telugu box office chart.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day-wise • Day 1- ₹22.50 crore • Day 2- ₹15.50 crore • Day 3- ₹15.10 crore • Day 4- ₹5.25 crore • Day 5- ₹4.35 crore • Day 6- ₹1.16 crore (to be updated) Total box office collection until today: ₹70.93 crore. Akhanda 2 occupancy and show rates On day 5, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 20.70%. As the day went on, the movie's attendance gradually increased; morning screenings had an occupancy rate of 15.09%, which increased to 20.50% in the afternoon. Evening and night concerts fared better, maintaining occupancy rates of 23.45% and 23.76%, respectively.

ALSO READ: Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 winners: Paatal Lok 2, Black Warrant dominate On day five, Akhanda 2's occupancy rate among the Tamil audience was 14.23%. With 193 screenings, Chennai had the most, followed by Coimbatore (73 shows) and Madurai (54 shows). Akhanda 2 movie cast and plot Boyapati Sreenu is the director of the Telugu fantasy action thriller Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. Nandamuri Balakrishna reprises his twin roles as the god Aghori, Akhanda, and Murali Krishna in this film, which is a direct sequel to the 2021 smash Akhanda. The narrative progresses from a local dispute to a biological warfare-related national emergency. In addition to returning talents, the sequel features several new faces: