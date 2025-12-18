Avatar: Fire and Ash eyes massive global opening as James Cameron returns

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is set for a global theatrical release on December 19, including in India, with 20th Century Studios and Disney bringing the epic back to the big screen.

The Avatar franchise has already cemented its place in cinema history, with both Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide—an extraordinary feat that ranks them among the top five highest-grossing films of all time.

Avatar 3 promo

In terms of international promo, Cameron and his stars went to a premiere in Sanya, China, in early December. There were also star-studded carpets in Paris, Milan, Madrid, Tokyo, London, Wellington, Mexico City, and Los Angeles.

380 D-Box/4D motion auditoriums, 120 ScreenX locations, 1,050 premium large format screens (about 80% 3D and including 175 Dolby screens), and 430 IMAX 3D auditoriums make up the 3,800 theatres in the United States that are booked for Fire and Ash. At 2:00 pm, previews start. About Avatar: Fire and Ash worldwide release Today marks the start of Fire and Ash's international rollout, which includes important markets including France, Germany, Italy, and Korea. Among others, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico will join on Thursday. China, the UK, Japan, Spain, India, and more are coming on Friday. ALSO READ: Best of OTT in 2025: From The Family Man 3 to Ba***ds of Bollywood and more All international box office markets will see the trilogy this weekend, except for Hong Kong, where it will now open on January 8. If history repeats itself, a combination of China, Germany, France, Korea, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and India will probably be among the top offshore stars for Fire and Ash in the first session.

Avatar 3 box office 'prediction' Trade estimates indicate a strong but measured start for Avatar: Fire and Ash at the box office. The James Cameron directorial is projected to earn between $90 and $105 million in its opening weekend across North America, while international markets are expected to add another $250–275 million. This would place the film’s worldwide opening weekend haul in the range of $340–365 million. In China, where the first Avatar made over $200 million in 2010—before the market opened up and screens grew at a dizzying pace—Cameron is adored. Avatar's gross increases to $262 million throughout the course of its three local releases.

After its debut in 2022, when China ended its zero-COVID policy, Avatar: The Way of Water was final at $247 million (again, at historical rates) due to public fears about travelling. In China, Way of Water debuted at $56.4 million, and the movie is performing remarkably well. Although these numbers point to a comparatively softer opening than Avatar: The Way of Water, history suggests caution before concluding. The second Avatar film defied early projections with a phenomenal and sustained theatrical run. As a result, gauging the lifetime box office potential of the third instalment purely on its opening weekend performance remains far from straightforward.

Avatar 3 release date in India: When will Fire and Ash hit theatres? Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to arrive in Indian cinemas on December 19, 2025, in sync with its worldwide release. Disney has confirmed that the third instalment will stick to the franchise’s proven year-end release window—a strategy that delivered blockbuster success with Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). ALSO READ: Homebound makes Oscar shortlist: A look at India's past nominations Following the established release pattern, Fire and Ash is expected to open across India in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 3D, and large-format screens, offering audiences an immersive big-screen experience.

Avatar: Fire and Ash story The third instalment of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated for Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), who takes over as the film's narrator and follows the Sully family as they deal with a more sinister internal threat on Pandora. Jake Sully and Neytiri are struggling with the loss of their oldest son, Neteyam, after the events of The Way of Water. The Ash People (also known as the Mangkwan clan), a volcanic tribe headed by the ferocious Varang, are a new hostile Na'vi clan that is introduced in the plot. Avatar: Fire and Ash cast and crew The 20th Century Studios is in charge of producing and distributing the movie. The official Avatar YouTube channel has the recent trailers and behind-the-scenes videos. Alongside several significant newcomers, the movie boasts returning actors: