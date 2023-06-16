Home / Entertainment / BET Awards 2023: Everything you need to know about awards, performances

BET Awards 2023: Everything you need to know about awards, performances

The BET Awards 2023 will be broadcast LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 8 PM ET/PT; the American award show BET Awards has revealed an outstanding lineup of performers

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Today BET declared that 'the BET Awards 2023' will be broadcast LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 25, at 8 PM ET/PT and will feature a unique lineup of performers. The show will feature performances by Coco Jones, Doechii, and Lil Uzi Vert along with artistes whose names are yet to be announced.
The BET Awards topped the list. For the past two years, it has been the No. 1 cable award show among all adults aged 18 to 49. It has, in fact, the No. 1 cable award show among Black adults aged 18-49 for 21 years in a row (from CY02 to CY22). The BET Awards 2023 Viewer's Choice Award voting period will end on June 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET. Visit BET's website to cast your vote.

 

BET Awards 2023: Overview

The Black Entertainment Television network started the American award show known as the BET Awards in 2001 to honour black entertainers and other minorities in the fields of music, film, sports, and philanthropy.
BET broadcasts the awards, which are given out each year, live. Artists perform at the annual ceremony of presentation; a televised ceremony is held to present some of the more notable awards.

BET Awards 2023: Performers
A celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary will be the show's primary point. 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo are among to set the stage on fire.


With Jamal Noisette, vice president of specials, music programming, and music strategy, co-executive producing for BET, Orlando will oversee and executive produces the annual event. The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers as well.

BET Awards 2023: Nominations

GloRilla, Coco Jones, and Doecchii, all of whom were nominated for best new artist, will also perform. Due to her success in Peacock's Bel-Air and with the single "ICU," Jones, 25 was also up for best female R&B/pop artist and best actress.
With her album Anyways, Life's Great, 23-year-old GloRilla was also up for best female hip hop artist and album of the year. Her hit song "Tomorrow," which she co-wrote with Cardi B was nominated for best video and collaboration of the year.

With seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Her Loss with 21 Savage, Drake is the most nominated artist. Along with 21 Savage, he was also up for best male R&B/pop artist and best male hip-hop artist. He was also up for the best group. In addition, he was nominated for the Viewer's Choice award for "Jimmy Cooks" and "Wait For U," as well as the best collaboration award for "Wait For U" with Tems.
Lizzo and 21 Savage received five nominations, while Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA received four. There were three nominations for Cardi B, Flo, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin, and Tems.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

