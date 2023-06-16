BET Awards 2023: Everything you need to know about awards, performances



The BET Awards topped the list. For the past two years, it has been the No. 1 cable award show among all adults aged 18 to 49. It has, in fact, the No. 1 cable award show among Black adults aged 18-49 for 21 years in a row (from CY02 to CY22). The BET Awards 2023 Viewer's Choice Award voting period will end on June 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET. Visit BET's website to cast your vote. Today BET declared that 'the BET Awards 2023' will be broadcast LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 25, at 8 PM ET/PT and will feature a unique lineup of performers. The show will feature performances by Coco Jones, Doechii, and Lil Uzi Vert along with artistes whose names are yet to be announced.



BET Awards 2023: Overview



BET broadcasts the awards, which are given out each year, live. Artists perform at the annual ceremony of presentation; a televised ceremony is held to present some of the more notable awards. The Black Entertainment Television network started the American award show known as the BET Awards in 2001 to honour black entertainers and other minorities in the fields of music, film, sports, and philanthropy.

BET Awards 2023: Performers A celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary will be the show's primary point. 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo are among to set the stage on fire.

With Jamal Noisette, vice president of specials, music programming, and music strategy, co-executive producing for BET, Orlando will oversee and executive produces the annual event. The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers as well.

BET Awards 2023: Nominations



With her album Anyways, Life's Great, 23-year-old GloRilla was also up for best female hip hop artist and album of the year. Her hit song "Tomorrow," which she co-wrote with Cardi B was nominated for best video and collaboration of the year. GloRilla, Coco Jones, and Doecchii, all of whom were nominated for best new artist, will also perform. Due to her success in Peacock's Bel-Air and with the single "ICU," Jones, 25 was also up for best female R&B/pop artist and best actress.