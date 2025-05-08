Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release: When & where to watch after release canceled

Following increased security drills around India, the theater release of "Bhool Chuk Maaf," which starred Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has been cancelled. A day before the release, its creators made the statement, which came after India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted Pakistani terror camps. Now, the movie will debut on OTT.

The film will now be made available on Prime Video next week. It was supposed to open in theatres on May 9.

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release: When & where to watch?

Release date- May 16, 2025

OTT platform- Amazon Prime.

What did the makers have to say about ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ theatrical cancelled?

Maddock Films, 'Bhook Chuk Maaf's' official production house, released the statement a day before its release on May 9, which says, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND (sic)."

Rajkummar Rao discussed Operation Sindoor. Expressing his opinions on the current tensions between India and Pakistan, Rao stated in unity, "whatever decision that our administration is taking."

“Because what has happened, should not have happened… So, without a doubt, our country is united, and we take great pride in our armed forces,” Rao added, News 18.

'Bhook Chuk Maaf’: About the film

Through a time loop, Bhool Chuk Maaf offers a unique fusion of romance and imagination against the scenic backdrop of Varanasi. In the film, the pair offers a fresh and captivating dynamic. The film offers a fresh take on romantic comedies by blending an innovative story with a poignant narrative structure.

The protagonist of the film is Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao), a young man from a small village who aspires to work for the government. His much-anticipated wedding day turns into a cycle that he must repeat until he fixes the problem. Wamiqa Gabbi portrays Titli, his longtime crush. It is their first time working together on screen.